USAN: Research Reveals 98% AI Adoption in Contact Centers, but Only 12% of Enterprises Have Fully Optimized Strategy

Most contact centers are using AI, but very few are getting real value from it. USAN's State of AI in Customer Experience 2026 report explains why, revealing where AI strategies are breaking down, how disconnected tools are hurting CX, and what leaders need to do next. The report highlights practical insight on how to move beyond AI hype and design AI that actually works for customers, agents, and the business.
NORCROSS, Ga., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- USAN, a leader in enterprise contact center solutions, today released its landmark annual report, "The State of AI in Customer Experience 2026: From Adoption to Strategy." The research reveals that while AI has reached a staggering 98% adoption rate across enterprise contact centers, a massive strategy gap is preventing organizations from realizing true business value.
The report identifies a critical 86-percentage-point gap between technology deployment and strategic integration. While nearly every organization now uses AI tools, only 12% claim to have fully optimized their value. Most companies remain trapped in pilot purgatory, managing a fragmented web of isolated chatbots and disparate plugins that fail to deliver a seamless customer journey.
The Rise of Agentic AI and the Human Premium
A key trend for 2026 is the transition from Generative AI to Agentic AI—systems capable of taking autonomous action rather than just generating content. While this automation handles routine tasks like password resets, it has created a human premium. Human agents now report a 61% increase in difficult, high-stakes interactions, making empathy a premium commodity and increasing the risk of agent burnout.
"As Agentic AI automates most simple tasks, the role of human agents becomes more critical, not less," said Farid Shenassa, Chief Technology Officer at USAN. "Agents must handle significantly more complex, emotionally charged interactions, making empathy, context, judgement, problem solving and negotiation the premium skills that organizations must cultivate."
The Data Foundation Challenge
The report also highlights a looming infrastructure crisis. While AI demands the elasticity of the cloud, only 41% of organizations are fully cloud-based. Furthermore, 48% of enterprises still lack a formal AI governance framework, creating a ticking time bomb of potential hallucinations and data privacy issues.
"The debate over whether to adopt AI is over; the challenge now is integration," the report states. "Organizations are drowning in a sea of disconnected tools. The mandate for 2026 is to pivot from buying tools to building ecosystems where AI and human agents collaborate dynamically."
Redefining Success
USAN's research suggests that traditional metrics like Average Handle Time (AHT) are becoming obsolete. As AI filters out easy calls, human handle times naturally increase. The report urges leaders to shift toward strategic metrics, including Bot Containment Rate, Sentiment Scores, and Net Revenue Retention (NRR).
To download the full report, visit http://usan.com/state-of-ai-cx-2026
About USAN
USAN provides cloud-based contact center solutions and managed services that help the world's leading brands deliver exceptional, human-centered customer experiences through strategic AI integration.
