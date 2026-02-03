USAN: Research Reveals 98% AI Adoption in Contact Centers, but Only 12% of Enterprises Have Fully Optimized Strategy

As Agentic AI automates most simple tasks, the role of human agents becomes more critical, not less. Agents must handle significantly more complex, emotionally charged interactions. Post this

The Rise of Agentic AI and the Human Premium

A key trend for 2026 is the transition from Generative AI to Agentic AI—systems capable of taking autonomous action rather than just generating content. While this automation handles routine tasks like password resets, it has created a human premium. Human agents now report a 61% increase in difficult, high-stakes interactions, making empathy a premium commodity and increasing the risk of agent burnout.

"As Agentic AI automates most simple tasks, the role of human agents becomes more critical, not less," said Farid Shenassa, Chief Technology Officer at USAN. "Agents must handle significantly more complex, emotionally charged interactions, making empathy, context, judgement, problem solving and negotiation the premium skills that organizations must cultivate."

The Data Foundation Challenge

The report also highlights a looming infrastructure crisis. While AI demands the elasticity of the cloud, only 41% of organizations are fully cloud-based. Furthermore, 48% of enterprises still lack a formal AI governance framework, creating a ticking time bomb of potential hallucinations and data privacy issues.

"The debate over whether to adopt AI is over; the challenge now is integration," the report states. "Organizations are drowning in a sea of disconnected tools. The mandate for 2026 is to pivot from buying tools to building ecosystems where AI and human agents collaborate dynamically."

Redefining Success

USAN's research suggests that traditional metrics like Average Handle Time (AHT) are becoming obsolete. As AI filters out easy calls, human handle times naturally increase. The report urges leaders to shift toward strategic metrics, including Bot Containment Rate, Sentiment Scores, and Net Revenue Retention (NRR).

