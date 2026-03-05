USAN Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Deliver AI Powered Contact Center Solutions

"With this collaboration with USAN, we're accelerating adoption, expanding analytics-driven CX innovation, and helping customers move from insights to impact faster," said Brian Remmel, WW Director, Connect CxE Sales & GTM, at AWS. Post this

"This milestone reinforces our commitment to help organizations move from outdated, fragmented contact center technology to a modern, AI-driven CX foundation," said Steve

Walton, CEO at USAN. "We are excited to build the future of customer experience."

With more than 35 years of contact center expertise, USAN has a proven track record delivering complex Amazon Connect implementations across industries and use-cases. OpenLoop, a health tech company, shared how USAN and Amazon Connect have transformed how clinicians provide patient experience.

"As an intense, fast-moving company, we service thousands of calls a day across contact centers around the world," shared Chris Boik, VP of Patient Support at OpenLoop Health. "Collaborating with USAN allowed us to quickly understand what was capable with Amazon Connect and implement it in a speed and in a fashion that we wouldn't have been able to touch working on it by ourselves."

"Amazon Connect is helping organizations modernize customer experience with cloud scale, built-in analytics, and AI," said Brian Remmel, WW Director, Connect CxE Sales & GTM, at AWS. "With this collaboration with USAN, we're accelerating adoption, expanding analytics-driven CX innovation, and helping customers move from insights to impact faster."

This collaboration underscores the value of USAN to provide flexibility and unlock greater business value for customers across industries. For more information, please visit usan.com.

About USAN - USAN is a leader in contact center solutions, helping organizations design, deploy, and optimize modern customer experiences. USAN combines deep CX expertise with cloud and AI innovation to deliver scalable, secure, and outcome-driven contact center transformations.

