USBC Media Unveils Its New Era: A Game-Changer in Black-Owned Media

USBC Media Network, the latest addition to the USBC family, will oversee the USBC Radio Network, NABOB, USBC Events, and USBC Media programs and initiatives. This acquisition ushers in a new epoch of enthralling storytelling, dynamic original content, talent development, and powerful advocacy within the media landscape.

Ron Busby, President and CEO of USBC, embraced this transformative milestone with unwavering enthusiasm. He stressed, "USBC Media Network is steadfast in its mission to empower, educate, and deeply engage through a vibrant tapestry of high-quality content spanning lifestyle, travel, urban pop culture, sports, business, entertainment, and political news—each delivered with a dedicated focus on enhancing the art of Black storytelling. This evolution opens up new horizons, presenting invaluable opportunities to the more than 257 Black-Owned Media and Broadcast Stations within the USBC-NABOB membership."

This strategic acquisition will enable effortless collaboration among USBC's 169 global chambers, collectively representing over 300,000 Black businesses and NABOB radio stations. Consequently, it will forge indispensable advertising pathways for Black-owned businesses and advertisers, spanning both Black-owned radio stations and digital platforms. This expansion promises to amplify the influence and outreach of these vital enterprises.

USBC Media's vision transcends the confines of the airwaves. In addition to radio broadcasts, USBC Media will leverage its digital media platform, www.usbcnetwork.com, to provide programming and offer cost-effective advertising opportunities for businesses. Furthermore, it will actively collaborate with other Black-owned media outlets and advocate for policies that promote the advancement of Black media on a broader scale.

"Our mission remains unequivocal," affirmed Ron Busby Sr., "We are unwaveringly committed to creating a media platform that fosters engagement and education, cultivating a profound understanding and appreciation for Black entrepreneurship, advocacy, culture, lifestyle, and experiences. Through our content, our objective is to spark meaningful dialogue, foster unity, and kindle transformative change."

The acquisition of NABOB by USBC stands as a pivotal moment in the annals of Black-owned media. USBC and the new USBC Media Network are poised to redefine the media landscape, elevate Black voices, and continue the rich legacy of storytelling that resonates with and empowers the Black community.

About U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. (USBC):

The U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. (USBC) provides committed, visionary leadership, and advocacy in the realization of economic empowerment. Through the creation of resources and initiatives, we support a network of African American Chambers of Commerce and business organizations in their work of developing and growing Black enterprises. Learn more at usblackchambers.org.

About USBC Media Network:

USBC Media Network, a division of the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc., is a transformative force in Black-owned media. Through diverse, high-quality content spanning various genres, USBC Media empowers, enlightens, and engages the Black community. With a mission to promote dialogue, unity, and change, USBC Media stands at the forefront of immersive storytelling and thought-provoking narratives. Learn more at www.usbcnetwork.com.

