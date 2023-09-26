USBC Power 50 Under 40 2023 Class Presented by Walmart Honors Trailblazing Black Business Leaders and Visionaries of Tomorrow

The U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. (USBC) is thrilled to unveil the prestigious USBC Power 50 Under 40 2023 Class, proudly presented by Walmart. This esteemed recognition spotlights the remarkable accomplishments of outstanding young Black professionals, entrepreneurs, visionaries, and leaders who are revolutionizing their industries. These individuals represent a new generation of talent and innovation, driving positive change and leaving an indelible mark on their respective fields. The USBC Power 50 Under 40 2023 Class is a testament to the limitless potential and bright future of Black business leaders, and we celebrate their extraordinary contributions to our community and society as a whole.
WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. is proud to announce the highly anticipated USBC Power 50 Under 40 2023 Class presented by Walmart, recognizing the exceptional achievements of young Black professionals, innovators, leaders, disruptors, and business visionaries who are making a profound impact on their respective fields.
The "Power 50 Under 40" is an annual initiative designed to shine a spotlight on the emerging cadre of Black leaders who are not only excelling in their specific domains but are also actively shaping their industries. The recognition provides inspiration for others to follow in their footsteps, fostering a sense of empowerment and excellence within the Black community and beyond.
Ron Busby Sr., CEO & President of USBC, expressed his excitement about this year's honorees, saying, "The Power 50 Under 40 represents the very best of our future. These remarkable individuals embody innovation, leadership, and resilience, and they are driving positive change in their communities and industries. We are proud to honor their achievements and look forward to witnessing their continued success."
USBC Power 50 Under 40 honorees for 2023 include:
- TJ Adeshola, Operating Partner, Arctos Partners
- Lorenzo "Zo" Amani, Vice President, Chief Compliance & CRA Officer, Industrial Bank
- Curnelius Arnick, COO & Co-Founder, Tequila With Friends
- Jolie Bernard, Principal Owner & Chief Strategist, The Bernard Group
- Dr. LaDonna Boyd, President & CEO, Boyd Publishing Corp
- Jaylen Brown, Professional Athlete, Entrepreneur & Activist, Boston Celtics / 7uice
- Brittney Carter, CEO, B. Carter Solutions
- David Castro, Founder & CEO, Dungeon Forward
- Kai Cenat, Content Creator, Streamer
- Dewayne"Kountry Wayne" Colley, Entrepreneur & Comedian
- Terence "Bud" Crawford, Entrepreneur & Undisputed Welterweight Boxing Champion
- Nathan Duhon, CEO & Founder, Duey Juice Cocktails
- Imani Ellis, Founder & CEO, CultureCon + The Creative Collective NYC
- Falayn Ferrell, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Black Restaurant Week
- Asia Gholston, VP of Marketing, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Gabby Goodwin, Inventor & Founder, GaBBY Bows
- JaQuelynn Griffin, Senior Manager, Multicultural Marketing, Global Advertising & Brand Management; American Express
- Braxton Gunter, Head of Engineering, ByBlack
- Lewis Hamilton, Entrepreneur & Professional Driver, Formula One
- Jasmine Hudson, Chief Merchant, Black Paper Party
- Marques Hunter, Sr. Director II, Regional Health & Wellness Operations, Walmart
- Sarah Jakes Roberts, Pastor, Author & Entrepreneur, Potter's House, Women Evolve
- Howard Jean, Founder & CEO, Black Meta Agency
- Daniela Jean, City Commissioner, City of North Miami Beach
- Alencia Johnson, Chief Impact Officer & Founder, 1063 West Broad
- Courtney "CoCo" Jones, Recording Artist & Actress
- Kateri Jones, Analyst, Syncom Venture Partners
- Shannon Jones, Co-Founder, Verb
- Kevin Larkai, Founder & CEO, Blackleaf Organic LLC
- Zakiya Larry, Chief Communications Officer, Quest Media Training
- Michael Leach, Special Assistant to the President and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer at The White House, The White House
- Erica P. Loewe, Special Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff for the White House Office of Public Engagement, The White House
- Nicole Lynn, Sports Agent & President of Football, Klutch Sports
- Ciara Imanai, May CEO & Founder, Rebundle
- Brittany McCallum, Vice President of Basketball Marketing, Klutch Sports
- Tylik McMillan, Social Justice Leader, Movement Strategist & Social Impact Consultant
- Sean Mickens, Associate Vice President of External Affairs, Comcast
- Regine Moore, Director of Constituent Relations, Walmart
- Damola Ogundipe, Founder & CEO, Plural
- Kwame Onwuachi, James Beard Award-Winning Chef, Restaurateur & Author; Tatiana NYC
- J.K. Phenix, Chief of Staff, U.S. Black Chambers, Inc.
- Jordan Pierre, Social Entrepreneur & Journalist
- Calvin Quallis, CEO, Scotch Porter
- Steve Roberts Jr., Founder / Managing Partner, Roberts Law LLC
- Derek Robinson, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Black Restaurant Week
- Symone Sanders, Political Strategist & MSNBC Host, MSNBC
- Yara Shahidi, Entrepreneur, Actress & Producer
- Abdoulaye "AB" Sow, Chief Operating Officer, Earn Your Leisure
- Christian Taylor, Senior Supplier Diversity Sourcing Manager, AT&T
- Amber Thomas, SVP of Operations, Effectiveness and Improvements, NAACP
- Brandon Thompson, VP, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion; NASCAR
- Emile Thompson Chairman, Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia
- Shawn Townsend, President & CEO, Restaurant Association
- Gloria Walker, Policy Advisor & Associate, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck
- Lauren Wesley Wilson, Founder, ColorComm
- Samantha Williams, Associate Managing, Director Gauge
- Dominic Williams, Director of Corporate Partnerships, MGM Resorts International
- Jabari Young, Senior Editor, Forbes / ForbesBLK
Alongside honoring the emerging stars of Black business leadership, USBC is proud to present the "Power 50 Game Changer of the Year" award to Jesseca Dupart Harris, the visionary Founder and CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products and an iconic figure featured on WE TV.
Jesseca Dupart Harris is not only a trailblazing entrepreneur but also a true game-changer in the beauty industry, where her innovative products have revolutionized the way we care for and style our hair. Her incredible journey, marked by innovation, determination, and unwavering commitment to empowering individuals through self-expression, makes her a fitting recipient of this prestigious accolade.
The honoree reception to celebrate these outstanding individuals will take place on Friday, October 6th, at the prestigious Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck offices in Washington, DC.
The honoree reception promises to be a night of celebration and inspiration as these remarkable individuals are recognized for their accomplishments and contributions to their communities and industries.
This event is made possible with the generous support of Walmart, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, and Sysco, who share a commitment to recognizing and celebrating the achievements of young Black leaders. Learn more at www.usbcpower50under40.com
For more information about the event, partnership opportunities, or to request media credentials, please contact USBC at [email protected].
About USBC
The U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. (USBC) provides committed, visionary leadership, and advocacy in the realization of economic empowerment. Through the creation of resources and initiatives, we support a network of African American Chambers of Commerce and business organizations in their work of developing and growing Black enterprises. Learn more at usblackchambers.org.
Media Contact
Tiffany Murphy, U.S. Black Chambers, Inc., 1 4802678395, [email protected], https://usblackchambers.org/
SOURCE U.S. Black Chambers, Inc.
Share this article