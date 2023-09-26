USBC Power 50 Under 40 2023 Class Presented by Walmart Honors Trailblazing Black Business Leaders and Visionaries of Tomorrow

The U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. (USBC) is thrilled to unveil the prestigious USBC Power 50 Under 40 2023 Class, proudly presented by Walmart. This esteemed recognition spotlights the remarkable accomplishments of outstanding young Black professionals, entrepreneurs, visionaries, and leaders who are revolutionizing their industries. These individuals represent a new generation of talent and innovation, driving positive change and leaving an indelible mark on their respective fields. The USBC Power 50 Under 40 2023 Class is a testament to the limitless potential and bright future of Black business leaders, and we celebrate their extraordinary contributions to our community and society as a whole.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. is proud to announce the highly anticipated USBC Power 50 Under 40 2023 Class presented by Walmart, recognizing the exceptional achievements of young Black professionals, innovators, leaders, disruptors, and business visionaries who are making a profound impact on their respective fields.

The "Power 50 Under 40" is an annual initiative designed to shine a spotlight on the emerging cadre of Black leaders who are not only excelling in their specific domains but are also actively shaping their industries. The recognition provides inspiration for others to follow in their footsteps, fostering a sense of empowerment and excellence within the Black community and beyond.

Ron Busby Sr., CEO & President of USBC, expressed his excitement about this year's honorees, saying, "The Power 50 Under 40 represents the very best of our future. These remarkable individuals embody innovation, leadership, and resilience, and they are driving positive change in their communities and industries. We are proud to honor their achievements and look forward to witnessing their continued success."

USBC Power 50 Under 40 honorees for 2023 include:

TJ Adeshola, Operating Partner, Arctos Partners

Lorenzo "Zo" Amani, Vice President, Chief Compliance & CRA Officer, Industrial Bank

Curnelius Arnick, COO & Co-Founder, Tequila With Friends

Jolie Bernard , Principal Owner & Chief Strategist, The Bernard Group

, Principal Owner & Chief Strategist, The Bernard Group Dr. LaDonna Boyd , President & CEO, Boyd Publishing Corp

, President & CEO, Boyd Publishing Corp Jaylen Brown , Professional Athlete, Entrepreneur & Activist, Boston Celtics / 7uice

, Professional Athlete, Entrepreneur & Activist, Boston Celtics / 7uice Brittney Carter , CEO, B. Carter Solutions

, CEO, B. Carter Solutions David Castro , Founder & CEO, Dungeon Forward

, Founder & CEO, Dungeon Forward Kai Cenat , Content Creator, Streamer

, Content Creator, Streamer Dewayne"Kountry Wayne" Colley, Entrepreneur & Comedian

Terence "Bud" Crawford, Entrepreneur & Undisputed Welterweight Boxing Champion

Nathan Duhon , CEO & Founder, Duey Juice Cocktails

, CEO & Founder, Duey Juice Cocktails Imani Ellis , Founder & CEO, CultureCon + The Creative Collective NYC

, Founder & CEO, CultureCon + The Creative Collective NYC Falayn Ferrell, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Black Restaurant Week

Asia Gholston , VP of Marketing, Jacksonville Jaguars

, VP of Marketing, Jacksonville Jaguars Gabby Goodwin, Inventor & Founder, GaBBY Bows

JaQuelynn Griffin , Senior Manager, Multicultural Marketing, Global Advertising & Brand Management; American Express

, Senior Manager, Multicultural Marketing, Global Advertising & Brand Management; American Express Braxton Gunter , Head of Engineering, ByBlack

, Head of Engineering, ByBlack Lewis Hamilton , Entrepreneur & Professional Driver, Formula One

, Entrepreneur & Professional Driver, Formula One Jasmine Hudson , Chief Merchant, Black Paper Party

, Chief Merchant, Black Paper Party Marques Hunter , Sr. Director II, Regional Health & Wellness Operations, Walmart

, Sr. Director II, Regional Health & Wellness Operations, Walmart Sarah Jakes Roberts , Pastor, Author & Entrepreneur, Potter's House, Women Evolve

, Pastor, Author & Entrepreneur, Potter's House, Women Evolve Howard Jean , Founder & CEO, Black Meta Agency

, Founder & CEO, Black Meta Agency Daniela Jean , City Commissioner, City of North Miami Beach

, City Commissioner, City of North Miami Beach Alencia Johnson , Chief Impact Officer & Founder, 1063 West Broad

, Chief Impact Officer & Founder, 1063 West Broad Courtney "CoCo" Jones, Recording Artist & Actress

Kateri Jones , Analyst, Syncom Venture Partners

, Analyst, Syncom Venture Partners Shannon Jones , Co-Founder, Verb

, Co-Founder, Verb Kevin Larkai , Founder & CEO, Blackleaf Organic LLC

, Founder & CEO, Blackleaf Organic LLC Zakiya Larry , Chief Communications Officer, Quest Media Training

, Chief Communications Officer, Quest Media Training Michael Leach , Special Assistant to the President and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer at The White House, The White House

, Special Assistant to the President and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer at The White House, The White House Erica P. Loewe , Special Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff for the White House Office of Public Engagement, The White House

, Special Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff for the White House Office of Public Engagement, The White House Nicole Lynn , Sports Agent & President of Football, Klutch Sports

, Sports Agent & President of Football, Klutch Sports Ciara Imanai, May CEO & Founder, Rebundle

Brittany McCallum , Vice President of Basketball Marketing, Klutch Sports

, Vice President of Basketball Marketing, Klutch Sports Tylik McMillan, Social Justice Leader, Movement Strategist & Social Impact Consultant

Sean Mickens , Associate Vice President of External Affairs, Comcast

, Associate Vice President of External Affairs, Comcast Regine Moore , Director of Constituent Relations, Walmart

, Director of Constituent Relations, Walmart Damola Ogundipe , Founder & CEO, Plural

, Founder & CEO, Plural Kwame Onwuachi , James Beard Award-Winning Chef, Restaurateur & Author; Tatiana NYC

, Award-Winning Chef, Restaurateur & Author; Tatiana NYC J.K. Phenix, Chief of Staff, U.S. Black Chambers, Inc.

Jordan Pierre , Social Entrepreneur & Journalist

, Social Entrepreneur & Journalist Calvin Quallis , CEO, Scotch Porter

, CEO, Scotch Porter Steve Roberts Jr. , Founder / Managing Partner, Roberts Law LLC

, Founder / Managing Partner, Roberts Law LLC Derek Robinson , Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Black Restaurant Week

, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Black Restaurant Week Symone Sanders , Political Strategist & MSNBC Host, MSNBC

, Political Strategist & MSNBC Host, MSNBC Yara Shahidi , Entrepreneur, Actress & Producer

, Entrepreneur, Actress & Producer Abdoulaye "AB" Sow, Chief Operating Officer, Earn Your Leisure

Christian Taylor , Senior Supplier Diversity Sourcing Manager, AT&T

, Senior Supplier Diversity Sourcing Manager, AT&T Amber Thomas , SVP of Operations, Effectiveness and Improvements, NAACP

, SVP of Operations, Effectiveness and Improvements, NAACP Brandon Thompson , VP, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion; NASCAR

, VP, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion; NASCAR Emile Thompson Chairman, Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia

Chairman, Public Service Commission of the Shawn Townsend , President & CEO, Restaurant Association

, President & CEO, Restaurant Association Gloria Walker , Policy Advisor & Associate, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck

, Policy Advisor & Associate, Lauren Wesley Wilson , Founder, ColorComm

, Founder, ColorComm Samantha Williams , Associate Managing, Director Gauge

, Associate Managing, Director Gauge Dominic Williams , Director of Corporate Partnerships, MGM Resorts International

, Director of Corporate Partnerships, MGM Resorts International Jabari Young , Senior Editor, Forbes / ForbesBLK

Alongside honoring the emerging stars of Black business leadership, USBC is proud to present the "Power 50 Game Changer of the Year" award to Jesseca Dupart Harris, the visionary Founder and CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products and an iconic figure featured on WE TV.

Jesseca Dupart Harris is not only a trailblazing entrepreneur but also a true game-changer in the beauty industry, where her innovative products have revolutionized the way we care for and style our hair. Her incredible journey, marked by innovation, determination, and unwavering commitment to empowering individuals through self-expression, makes her a fitting recipient of this prestigious accolade.

The honoree reception to celebrate these outstanding individuals will take place on Friday, October 6th, at the prestigious Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck offices in Washington, DC.

The honoree reception promises to be a night of celebration and inspiration as these remarkable individuals are recognized for their accomplishments and contributions to their communities and industries.

This event is made possible with the generous support of Walmart, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, and Sysco, who share a commitment to recognizing and celebrating the achievements of young Black leaders. Learn more at www.usbcpower50under40.com

For more information about the event, partnership opportunities, or to request media credentials, please contact USBC at [email protected].

About USBC

The U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. (USBC) provides committed, visionary leadership, and advocacy in the realization of economic empowerment. Through the creation of resources and initiatives, we support a network of African American Chambers of Commerce and business organizations in their work of developing and growing Black enterprises. Learn more at usblackchambers.org.

Media Contact

Tiffany Murphy, U.S. Black Chambers, Inc., 1 4802678395, [email protected], https://usblackchambers.org/

SOURCE U.S. Black Chambers, Inc.