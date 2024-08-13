USC Consulting Group Partners with Data Management Specialist AICA to Amplify Its AI Capabilities

With the support of AICA, our ability to enhance our product offering and rate of implementation improves significantly. Post this

"USC is very pleased to form this strategic alliance with AICA. There are numerous occasions where working with our client's data enrichment is key to helping improve productivity and profitability. AICA's core competency is data enrichment, which involves upgrading existing data on products and services with more relevant and substantial information. This process includes adding additional product attributes, data categorization, enhancing the data's completeness, and providing more comprehensive product descriptions. With the support of AICA, our ability to enhance our product offering and rate of implementation improves significantly," states David W. Shouldice, CEO of USC Consulting Group.

Isak Marais, CEO of AICA, shares his thoughts on the alliance, "Over the past two years, I have had the privilege of collaborating with Ron Tinder and his USC Consulting Group team. This experience has allowed me to gain a deeper understanding of their "EMPOWERING PERFORMANCE" philosophy in action. I had the opportunity to meet the other partners, David, Ted, and Susan, in person in Tampa, further solidifying our relationship built on trust and shared values."

Mr. Marais further adds, "This strategic alliance combines USC Consulting Group's 56-year legacy of enhancing operational performance with AICA's expertise in AI-driven product data enhancement. Together, we will improve supply chain optimization through increased speed, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness. This collaboration enables USC to deliver superior service and ROI on their projects, while AICA can focus on building better AI solutions. Ultimately, end-users will benefit from enhanced value for money and increased efficacy."

USC Consulting Group (USCCG) is a global operations management firm that empowers our clients' people and processes to achieve operational excellence. Since 1968, USCCG has been providing an unbiased, fresh perspective to accelerate and augment process improvement efforts and drive measurable, sustainable results. Our firm was founded on the principle of creating a better way to implement change from the bottom-up by working with your team on the shop floor at the point of execution. This approach has led to 2,000 projects successfully completed in more than 50 countries with a 98% client satisfaction rating. For more information please visit www.usccg.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

AICA specializes in the cleansing, enrichment, creation, and comparison of MRO product and service data using their highly specialized AI and ML algorithms. AICA's technology achieves accuracy rates exceeding 80%, significantly outperforming general AI solutions that typically achieve around 30%. This high level of accuracy allows organizations to save weeks to months in product data management tasks, enabling the rapid detection and correction of product data discrepancies. For more information, please follow us on LinkedIn or visit www.aicadata.com

