USC Consulting Group Promotes Two of Its Own to Top Leadership Roles

Mr. Shouldice and Mr. Buckles have been pivotal to USCCG's success as it celebrates 55 years in business. Post this

"David is a strategic thinker with a talent for proactively optimizing operational efficiencies," states Mr. Gross. "His strong analytical and leadership skills have helped focus organizations on the critical core goals and issues to drive positive change."

Mr. Gross adds, "Ted consistently rises above expectations to deliver on-time, on-budget delivery of products and services to our clients."

Mr. Shouldice and Mr. Buckles have been pivotal to USCCG's success as it celebrates 55 years in business. The executive duo will continue to grow the firm as it expands its services to include more AI and Machine Learning-driven efforts.

In addition, USCCG has announced the appointment of JJ Van Pletzen as Managing Director of their Global Mining and Metals Practice. As managing director, JJ is responsible for managing the team charged with attracting, growing, and retaining new mining and metals clients across the globe.

David Shouldice – Mr. Shouldice started with USC Consulting Group in 1986. He was promoted to senior regional manager in 1999, made a partner in the firm in 2001 and executive partner in 2014, and assumed his current duties in 2024. Prior to his current role, David was SVP and Managing Director of USC's Mining & Metals practice.

Ted Buckles – Mr. Buckles began his career in operations with USC Consulting Group in 1988. After progressing through the ranks from project consultant to senior operations manager, he was made a partner in the firm in 2005 and made executive partner in 2010. Ted was promoted to senior vice president and director of operations in 2020 and assumed his current role as President in 2024.

JJ Van Pletzen – Mr. Van Pletzen is an operations executive with global management experience in leading business improvement projects in North America, South America, United Kingdom, Eastern and Western Europe, Australia, Asia and Africa.

About USC Consulting Group, LLC

USC Consulting Group (USCCG) is an operations management consulting firm helping clients improve performance relative to earnings with a focus on operational excellence. Founded in 1968, the firm brings experience, enabling technology, and subject matter expertise to implement solutions, not just recommend them. With offices in the United States and Canada, and projects spread across the globe, USCCG has worked with thousands of Fortune 1000 companies in nearly every industry. For more information please follow us on LinkedIn or visit www.usccg.com.

Media Contact

Marcus Hammel, USC Consulting Group, 1 813-387-4327, [email protected], https://usccg.com/

Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

SOURCE USC Consulting Group