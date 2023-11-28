USC Student Receives SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

The SBB Research Group Foundation has named Shashwat Jadhav a STEM Scholarship recipient

CHICAGO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SBB Research Group Foundation named Shashwat Jadhav a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Sashwat, a second-year graduate student, studies Chemical Engineering at the University of Southern California. He served as President at the American Institute of Chemical Engineers Indian Institute of Technology, Madras Chapter, from 2020-2021 and participated in the COVID-19 transmission project at the University of Tokyo's Oshima Laboratory. He has also completed a research internship at the University of Arizona.

"Sashwat has followed his academic and professional interests all over the world, and I'm excited that we can support his journey," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation's STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

