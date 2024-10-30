USCYBERCOM's Morgan Adamski to Join SANS Cyber Defense Initiative 2024 for Exclusive Fireside Chat

"I'm eager to dive into Morgan's insights on how USCYBERCOM is addressing the next generation of cyber challenges and to make sure the audience's most pressing questions shape the conversation," - Rob T. Lee Post this

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly through live polls and a Q&A session, where the most pressing questions will be highlighted and addressed.

"This is a unique opportunity to hear directly from one of the foremost leaders in cyber defense. I'm eager to dive into Morgan's insights on how USCYBERCOM is addressing the next generation of cyber challenges and to make sure the audience's most pressing questions shape the conversation," said Lee.

SANS CDI is a flagship cybersecurity training event designed to empower professionals with the skills needed to navigate an ever-evolving threat landscape. Taking place from December 13 to 18, 2024, the event will also offer over 40 hands-on courses taught by industry experts, immersive labs, workshops, and exclusive networking opportunities, including evening talks on trending industry topics. Attendees will also have the chance to participate in NetWars, a cybersecurity tournament, and take advantage of GIAC certification opportunities to validate their expertise in critical areas of cybersecurity.

Thomas Seck of Johns Hopkins APL added, "SANS instructors are unmatched in their ability to bring real-world experiences into the classroom, and this event will be no different."

Attendees of SANS CDI 2024 will also have access to the SANS 35th Anniversary Cyber Pro Bundle, which includes four months of extended course access and a GIAC certification attempt, ensuring participants can continue developing their skills well after the event concludes.

SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2024 Event Details:

●Location: Washington Hilton, Washington, DC

●Dates: Friday, December 13 – Wednesday, December 18, 2024

●Keynote Fireside Chat: Friday, December 13, 2024 | 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET

How to Register: To attend SANS CDI 2024 and participate in this exclusive fireside chat, visit https://www.sans.org/u/1yMY.

Media Contact

Jenn Elston, SANS Institute, 301-654-7267, [email protected], SANS.org

SOURCE SANS Institute