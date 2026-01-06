USDA Cooperative Research Forum on Invasive Species will be held February 24-26, 2026

"This forum is designed to accelerate research partnerships and deepen our collective understanding of invasive species impacts in forests," said Christie Trifone-Millhouse, NAISMA Executive Director. Post this

Strengthening Research Networks to Meet an Escalating Challenge

Invasive species continue to spread at unprecedented rates, threatening ecosystems, water resources, food production, biodiversity, infrastructure, recreation, and the overall health of communities across North America. The economic costs exceed $120 billion annually, while ecological losses, often irreversible, continue to grow.

The USDA Cooperative Research Units Program plays a critical role in advancing applied research and training future scientists on invasive species in forest ecosystems. This forum highlights the urgent need for coordinated research efforts and cross-sector collaboration to address complex invasive species challenges that span jurisdictions and disciplines.

"This forum is designed to accelerate research partnerships and deepen our collective understanding of invasive species impacts in forests," said Christie Trifone-Millhouse, NAISMA Executive Director. "By bringing together leaders from research institutions, agencies, and Tribal nations, we are laying the groundwork for more effective responses and long-term solutions."

Forum Topics & Focus Areas

Over three days, participants will engage in interactive sessions covering priority research needs, including:

Early Detection and Rapid Response (EDRR) strategies

Invasive forest insects

Invasive tree pathogens

Invasive forest and rangeland weeds

Biological control of invasive species

Area-wide management of forest invasive species

Forest and rangeland invasive species impacts

Biosecurity and prevention science

Data-driven tools and modeling for decision-making

Workforce development and student research opportunities

The forum will feature plenary talks, research updates, technical working groups, student presentations, and structured collaboration sessions aimed at building durable partnerships.

Registration, agenda, and lodging information are available at: https://naisma.org/event/usda-cooperative-research-forum-on-invasive-species/

