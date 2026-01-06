USDA Cooperative Research Forum on Invasive Species will be held February 24-26, 2026

The North American Invasive Species Management Association (NAISMA), in partnership with the USDA Forest Service Northern Research Station, USDA Agricultural Research Service, and USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, announces the USDA Cooperative Research Forum on Invasive Species, taking place February 24-26, 2026, in Annapolis, Maryland.
ANNAPOLIS, Md., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The North American Invasive Species Management Association (NAISMA), in partnership with the USDA Forest Service Northern Research Station, USDA Agricultural Research Service, and USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, announces the USDA Cooperative Research Forum on Invasive Species, taking place February 24-26, 2026, in Annapolis, Maryland.
This national forum will bring together scientists, federal and state agencies, Tribal and territorial partners, universities, non-governmental organizations, and invasive species professionals to strengthen the network of research capacity needed to understand, prevent, and manage invasive species in forest ecosystems across the United States.
Strengthening Research Networks to Meet an Escalating Challenge
Invasive species continue to spread at unprecedented rates, threatening ecosystems, water resources, food production, biodiversity, infrastructure, recreation, and the overall health of communities across North America. The economic costs exceed $120 billion annually, while ecological losses, often irreversible, continue to grow.
The USDA Cooperative Research Units Program plays a critical role in advancing applied research and training future scientists on invasive species in forest ecosystems. This forum highlights the urgent need for coordinated research efforts and cross-sector collaboration to address complex invasive species challenges that span jurisdictions and disciplines.
"This forum is designed to accelerate research partnerships and deepen our collective understanding of invasive species impacts in forests," said Christie Trifone-Millhouse, NAISMA Executive Director. "By bringing together leaders from research institutions, agencies, and Tribal nations, we are laying the groundwork for more effective responses and long-term solutions."
Forum Topics & Focus Areas
Over three days, participants will engage in interactive sessions covering priority research needs, including:
- Early Detection and Rapid Response (EDRR) strategies
- Invasive forest insects
- Invasive tree pathogens
- Invasive forest and rangeland weeds
- Biological control of invasive species
- Area-wide management of forest invasive species
- Forest and rangeland invasive species impacts
- Biosecurity and prevention science
- Data-driven tools and modeling for decision-making
- Workforce development and student research opportunities
The forum will feature plenary talks, research updates, technical working groups, student presentations, and structured collaboration sessions aimed at building durable partnerships.
Registration, agenda, and lodging information are available at: https://naisma.org/event/usda-cooperative-research-forum-on-invasive-species/
Media Contact
