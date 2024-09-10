USDA Forest Service to Host 2nd National Forum on Biological Control in Annapolis, MD

The USDA Forest Service, in partnership with the North American Invasive Species Management Association (NAISMA) and the National Association of State Foresters (NASF), is proud to announce the 2nd National Forum on Biological Control Conference, set to take place from April 14-17, 2025, at the Graduate Hotel in Annapolis, Maryland.

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The USDA Forest Service, in partnership with the North American Invasive Species Management Association (NAISMA) and the National Association of State Foresters (NASF), is proud to announce the 2nd National Forum on Biological Control Conference, set to take place from April 14-17, 2025, at the Graduate Hotel in Annapolis, Maryland.

This premier event will bring together leading experts, researchers, practitioners, and policymakers in the field of biological control to address the shared challenges and opportunities in managing invasive species, focusing on weed and arthropod biocontrol. The forum will serve as a vital platform for cross-disciplinary collaboration, with sessions dedicated to biocontrol research, management, policy, and impacts across ecosystems.

Key Highlights of the Conference:

Dates: April 14-17, 2025

Location: Graduate Hotel, Annapolis, MD

Themes: Biocontrol research, management, policy, and impacts in natural areas

Call for Abstracts: Submissions for oral presentations and posters are open until October 31, 2024

The conference will feature a series of engaging presentations, panel discussions, and networking opportunities aimed at advancing the science and application of biological control. Attendees will have the chance to learn about the latest developments in the field, share their research and experiences, and contribute to shaping the future of biocontrol efforts in natural areas.

Registration Information:

Early bird registration is now open, with discounted rates available until February 12, 2025. Attendees can register online at https://naisma.org/programs/national-forum-on-biological-control-conference/. Special room rates are available at the Graduate Hotel for conference participants.

Scholarship Opportunity:

A scholarship program is available for students who wish to present their research at the conference. Applications must be submitted by October 31, 2024. Scholarships will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information about the 2nd National Forum on Biological Control Conference, including registration details and abstract submission guidelines, please visit https://naisma.org/programs/national-forum-on-biological-control-conference/.

About the USDA Forest Service:

The USDA Forest Service is a federal agency that manages public lands in national forests and grasslands. The Forest Service's mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the nation's forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations.

About NAISMA:

The North American Invasive Species Management Association (NAISMA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering invasive species management across North America through collaboration, outreach, and education.

About NASF:

The National Association of State Foresters (NASF) represents state forestry agencies across the United States and advocates for the sustainable management of America's forests.

Media Contact

Christie Trifone Millhouse, North American Invasive Species Management Assoc, 1 770-324-3842, [email protected], https://naisma.org

SOURCE North American Invasive Species Management Assoc