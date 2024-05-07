Use AI Art To Decorate Windows, Glass Doors With Wallpaper For Windows

A new decor trend is people turning the AI art they created into decorative and privacy window film. Glass doors and windows are becoming a new place to display art. Post this

Custom window films are relatively inexpensive when compared to having artwork framed. "People like to decorate with something they have made. Many are using AI art to enhance and customize pictures they have taken. The rest have created their own art and want to display it." Said Larry Cashion, President, Wallpaper For Windows, a leading decorative window film printer for AI art. "Our website has over 95 stock designs which can be resized for any window or door. For AI artists, the designs can provide inspiration and direction for their art project."

There are an increasing number of free and paid AI programs that convert text commands into custom art. Practicing and learning the basics of art generation should begin with the free programs. Many have free versions which can be upgraded into paid programs for access to more/better tools. Some of the most popular include NightCafe, Dream, StarryAI and the original AI art program for the public, DALL-E / DALL -E2.

"Output quality is an important consideration when having your art printed onto window film. Have an idea of the size you will want your art produced and you can easily decorate glass doors and windows. Most programs will export the art into a jpg format which should be saved at the highest quality the program allows." Added Larry.

Art can be printed onto a clear film so that you can see through the glass or onto a lite-frost film which provides privacy 24/7. Both films allow the artwork to have the qualities of decorative glass (except it won't break, lol). Adhesive-free static cling films are best. They are easy to apply, maintain their look for many years and are easy to remove when it's time to redecorate.

Because the film is produced to your measurements, there is no trimming to stress over. Application of film to glass only requires a spray bottle with water and 1-2 drops of liquid soap. (Installation tip: be generous with the water. The wetter the better, is the rule for easy installation.) A free squeegee or smoothing tool is typically supplied by the manufacturer. Use it to remove any air bubbles and excess water from under the film. The average door or window project is typically finished in less than 20 minutes.

If you have been looking for a project that will give you a reason to learn about AI art or are an experienced AI artist with art you want to display, windows and glass doors are an excellent alternative to walls.

