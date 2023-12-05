Use, don't lose, flexible spending account (FSA) funds: FSA Store® shares reminders to help consumers avoid losing tax-free FSA dollars to the Dec. 31 deadline

FSA Store offers more than 2,500 products and a guaranteed-eligible shopping experience to help FSA users avoid forfeiting an average of $300 to a missed year-end deadline

DALLAS, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- How would you spend $300 to improve your health? That's the average amount people who are enrolled in flexible spending accounts (FSAs) forfeit to the December 31 use-it-or-lose-it deadline. Fortunately, FSA Store® is here to help consumers avoid losing funds by sharing important FSA deadline reminders and delivering a guaranteed-eligible selection of more than 2,500 healthcare products that can be purchased with tax-free FSA funds at FSAstore.com.