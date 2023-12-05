Use, don't lose, flexible spending account (FSA) funds: FSA Store® shares reminders to help consumers avoid losing tax-free FSA dollars to the Dec. 31 deadline

FSA Store offers more than 2,500 products and a guaranteed-eligible shopping experience to help FSA users avoid forfeiting an average of $300 to a missed year-end deadline
DALLAS, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- How would you spend $300 to improve your health? That's the average amount people who are enrolled in flexible spending accounts (FSAs) forfeit to the December 31 use-it-or-lose-it deadline. Fortunately, FSA Store® is here to help consumers avoid losing funds by sharing important FSA deadline reminders and delivering a guaranteed-eligible selection of more than 2,500 healthcare products that can be purchased with tax-free FSA funds at FSAstore.com.
"We estimate that consumers forfeit over $1 billion each year to a missed FSA deadline. As the first and leading online store that sells exclusively FSA-eligible products, we are on a mission to change this, and that starts with deadline awareness and education," said Rachel Rouleau, chief compliance officer for Health-E Commerce, the parent brand to FSA Store. "December 31 will be here before we know it, and we're urging consumers to know and understand their FSA deadline, and take action to spend those dollars on products they can use every day to care for themselves and their families."
4 steps to avoid forfeiting FSA funds:
- Check your FSA balance today. Your employer or FSA administrator is a good place to start for this information. You may even have access to your FSA information via an online portal. This would be offered through your FSA administrator, whose information can often be found on the back of your FSA debit card.
- Ask about your deadline and any rollover amount or deadline extension your employer might offer.
- Use the searchable FSA eligibility list at FSAstore.com to shop for everyday health products, including: over-the-counter medications, specialty skincare products, infant and toddler care, sunscreens and lip balms with SPF, diabetes supplies, high-tech monitoring and diagnostic devices, drug-free pain relief, chronic condition management supplies, and more. Consumers can also shop for products that fit within their remaining FSA balance or price range, or even shop by health need and brand name.
Important FSA deadline facts:
- The December 31 use-it-or-lose-it deadline is the date by which, for many account holders, the FSA balance must be spent or remaining funds are lost.
- While December 31 is the most common spending deadline for FSAs, this deadline can vary based on an employer's plan year. Account holders should log in to their FSA online portal, if available, to verify their deadline, or check with their employer or FSA administrator.
- An employer may offer an FSA deadline extension, such as a partial carryover of unused funds (when an employer opts to allow employees to carry over a portion of unused FSA funds from one year to the next); a grace period (an extra 2.5 months after the plan year end date – typically March 15 – during which you can spend FSA funds from the previous year on new expenses); and/or a run-out period (a timeframe after your plan year – usually 90 days – during which you can still submit claims for reimbursement from the previous year).
- An FSA may have a carryover option or a grace period but not both, and/or a run-out period. Deadline extensions are completely optional and are determined by the employer.
To learn more about the FSA deadline and how to spend funds before December 31, visit FSAstore.com and the FSA Learning Center.
