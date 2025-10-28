USGBC-CA Launches Comprehensive Building Performance Hub to Help Accelerate Retrofits for Thousands of Buildings across the State

The U.S. Green Building Council California (USGBC-CA) has launched the California Building Performance Hub (CABuildingHub.org)("Hub"), a comprehensive and centralized digital platform to help accelerate retrofits for 1000s of buildings across the state. Digital Platform, Key National Companies to Support with Comprehensive Resources, Tools, Training, and Technical Support.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The U.S. Green Building Council California (USGBC-CA)has launched the California Building Performance Hub (CABuildingHub.org)("Hub"), a comprehensive and centralized digital platform designed to directly support California's urgent need for equitable decarbonization, energy efficiency, and the implementation of building performance standards (BPS) across the state.

This first-of-its-kind statewide initiative plans to support thousands of buildings in accelerating retrofits by providing sophisticated resources, tools, and expert guidance for building owners and managers, local governments, contractors, tenants, and community advocates as they navigate the growing momentum and complex landscape around BPS policies statewide.

"This is an important moment for California to be leading on decarbonization," said Ben Stapleton, Executive Director of USGBC-CA. "But policy alone won't get us where we need to go, and it shouldn't be developed in a vacuum. We need tools, training, and tailored resources, both digital and human. This Hub meets that need by translating complex policy into accessible guidance, combined with actionable support."

Addressing California's Building Performance Challenge Collaboratively

Buildings represent the second-largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in California after transportation, making building decarbonization critical to achieving the state's climate goals. Building Performance Standards are policies that require owners of large buildings—typically at least 20,000 to 50,000 square feet—to improve the sustainability of their buildings over time by tracking annual energy use and making investments to achieve successively ambitious targets in future years.

Many California cities and counties have developed or are exploring local BPS policies such as smaller jurisdictions like Chula Vista, West Hollywood, Brisbane, and larger municipalities such as the City of Los Angeles, City of San Francisco, and County of Los Angeles. California Senate Bill 48 (Becker, 2023) requires the state to develop a statewide BPS strategy.

"The Building Performance Hub will be an important resource for building owners and operators as cities in California continue to lead the way in electrification," said Tyrone Jue, Director of the San Francisco Environment Department. "I applaud USGBC California's focus and commitment to equity and environmental justice. We look forward to sharing these resources as a part of San Francisco efforts so every resident can enjoy improved air quality and a more resilient community."

The Hub, which will provide crucial support for this expanding policy landscape, builds on USGBC-CA's successful CalBPS Peer Learning Collaborative launched in early 2024. The collaborative has brought together more than 50 California municipalities and partners from various sectors, offering a space where stakeholders can share ideas and create alignment to accelerate and streamline the path to building decarbonization.

Added Stapleton, "We are grateful for all of our municipal partners collaborating on policy and excited to welcome our technology partners who will be so critical to the success of these policies. Additionally, we will be training the next generation of sustainability professionals through our Green Building Corps (GBC), providing them with hands-on experience supporting the Hub, and creating an important workforce development pathway."

The GBC–USGBC-CA's career onramp training and internship program with a nearly 40% placement rate–will be receiving training to help deploy tools from leading technology companies Measurabl and IES, while green building consulting companies such as Verdani Partners and Build Smart Group will be providing training on how to improve building performance for professionals and code officials. USGBC-CA's suite of help desk services will provide direct assistance to building stakeholders from technical experts and the GBC.

"This partnership reflects our shared belief that sustainability data should be accessible, actionable, and used to drive real outcomes," said Maureen Waters, President of Measurabl. "By combining USGBC California's local leadership with Measurabl's global data infrastructure, we're helping owners and operators across the state access the data and insights they need to perform better, comply confidently, and contribute to California's climate goals." Under this partnership, Measurabl will offer free technology that enables real estate owners to understand how their buildings are performing, support compliance with evolving regulations, and ensure decision-making and reporting are based on trusted sustainability data.

Comprehensive Digital Platform Features

At launch, the Hub will deliver information, resources, and tools designed for California's diverse building performance stakeholders:

A California Benchmarking and BPS Policy tracker maintains up-to-date information on existing programs and policies under development statewide.

Resource libraries are tailored to the specific implementation needs of building owners, local jurisdictions, contractors and service providers, and tenants.

The AI-powered Building Support Agent provides guidance on benchmarking, compliance, upgrades, rebates, financing, and policy requirements adapted to specific roles, building types, and locations to deliver tailored, actionable support.

A building performance calculator developed in partnership with AMA Group to help building owners estimate energy use intensity and greenhouse gas emissions.

The Hub will continue to develop, responding to community input and marketplace needs, with a focus on bridging resource gaps:

A suite of help desk services will include implementation support for benchmarking and retrofit planning, as well as coaching for local jurisdictions and other stakeholders.

Model ordinances, implementation timelines, and cross-jurisdictional templates will support municipalities in developing and implementing their own BPS ordinances.

An enhanced Professionals Directory will provide direct support for building projects through technical assistance and case management.

Guidance on stacking incentives and financing templates will help users pair incentives and financial tools, while additional resources will support CDFIs and lenders.

USGBC-CA's comprehensive approach is supported by an extensive network of partners, including, but not limited to, the California Energy Commission, the Institute for Market Transformation, the Los Angeles Department of Water & Power, Southern California Edison, AIA California, The Energy Coalition, Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation, and GRID Alternatives.

"Most people want safe, healthy, low-maintenance and environmentally-friendly buildings that help their families and businesses to grow and thrive," said CEC Commissioner Andrew McAllister. "The Hub provides much-needed technical and planning assistance, and a host of other resources to help elevate building performance, reduce emissions and accelerate project design and implementation - one high-performing building at a time."

"By serving the nation's largest market, California's Building Performance Hub will help shift real estate norms across the country. We are proud to support them in this work as part of our state engagement and our Building Performance Partnership with similar hubs nationwide," stated Cliff Majersik, Senior Advisor, Institute for Market Transformation (IMT).

Commitment to Equity and Environmental Justice

Central to the Hub's mission is ensuring that the financial and health benefits of building decarbonization reach all Californians. The platform emphasizes equitable solutions that provide agency over our built environment and make decarbonization accessible regardless of background and socioeconomic status. The workforce development component specifically targets historically underserved communities through community college partnerships, trade organization collaborations, and environmental justice group engagement.

In keeping with the USGBC-CA mission, the Hub will increasingly provide specialized support for disadvantaged communities, ensuring that the benefits of building performance improvements such as reduced energy and water costs, improved air quality and mental health, and higher building and asset values can be realized by those who need them most.

Looking Ahead

Added Stapleton, "Aligning with our vision of a more sustainable, resilient, and equitable California, the Building Performance Hub provides the information, resources, and connections needed to transform policy into practice, ensuring that the state's ambitious climate goals translate into real-world emission reductions and community benefits."

The Hub was previously supported by a Department of Energy Grant that has since been terminated. USGBC-CA will continue to advance this critical work and is actively seeking additional funders and partners.

To access the Hub, please visit CABuildingHub.org. For more information or to contribute additional resources to the Hub, please email [email protected].

About USGBC California

USGBC California is a 501(c)3 non-profit and member-based organization whose vision is to transform California's built environment into a more sustainable, resilient, and equitable region for all. USGBC California, an independent chapter of the U.S. Green Building Council, comprises green building communities across the state. We lead by inspiring leaders throughout our communities to take action on climate change, public health, and environmental justice while educating, developing, and empowering a diverse talent pipeline through our training, mentorship, and direct-to-community programs. We connect by merging interdisciplinary perspectives and collaborations to create positive systemic change. We advocate through promoting innovative, impactful policy solutions addressing the most urgent environmental and social challenges of our time. (www.usgbc-ca.org)

