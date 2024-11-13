USGS Selects Woolpert to Provide Elevation-Derived Hydrography Across Northwest and Central Ohio

"Engineers, natural resource managers, and other state agencies will be able to utilize this new, highly accurate data for mapping, modeling, and analyzing surface water and flow patterns." Post this

Under this task order, Woolpert will process 1,439 square miles of previously collected Quality Levels 1 and 2 lidar data to produce new, highly detailed EDH data for the designated area of interest spanning the Scioto River and Big Darby Creek. Woolpert acquired that lidar data under multiple 3DEP contracts between 2018-2021.

"The EDH team at Woolpert is excited to support our partners at the USGS on yet another 3DHP project, especially one so close to home for many of our staff in Ohio," Woolpert Project Manager Matt Worthy said. "Building on our previous efforts in Alaska, Oregon, Tennessee, and Idaho, and through technical exchanges with other groups within Woolpert such as the 3DEP lidar team and multiple geospatial teams that leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning, this team continues to identify innovative solutions which improve the quality of the data for our clients."

Woolpert Vice President and Program Director Brian Stevens said that the EDH data will be used to define and model Ohio's rivers, tributaries, and floodplains, helping support and advance statewide flood mitigation efforts. The project is being funded by the Ohio State Office of Natural Resources Conservation Service.

"Engineers, natural resource managers, and other state agencies will be able to utilize this new, highly accurate data for mapping, modeling, and analyzing surface water and flow patterns," Stevens said. "From reengineering roadways to prevent flooding and improving drainage surrounding agricultural areas and farmland, this new data and the efforts of the 3D Hydrography Program are critical to improving Ohio's flood-risk management and planning efforts."

The data is expected to be delivered in spring 2025. This contract is underway.

