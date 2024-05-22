Ushering Lithium-ion Batteries Toward their Full Potential--A New Documentary Released by Labcompare

From the inception of the lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery to its current advancements and future prospects, this documentary presents a compelling narrative that underscores the pivotal role these batteries play in shaping our energy landscape.
Alternative energy sources offer an avenue to combat climate change, reduce carbon emissions and lower energy costs. Rechargeable, high-capacity energy storage materials, such as Li-ion batteries, play a key role in supporting these goals. Thus, interest in these materials has soared in recent years. While the manufacturing process for Li-ion batteries for small consumer electronics is well established, producing those same batteries to power electric vehicles and other larger electronics has introduced new complications—from raw materials to QC, safety and analysis.
Analytical instrument manufacturers are working to bring powerful and sensitive solutions to those scientists, enabling them to get a closer look at the structural details of Li-ion batteries and working together to create better solutions for studying battery performance—in the hopes of creating a better, greener world.
"As we witness the exponential growth and pivotal role of Li-ion batteries in shaping our sustainable future, it becomes imperative to explore the intricate journey of this technology and the different aspects of analytical testing. Our documentary seeks to illuminate not just the present, but the profound impact and potential of Li-ion batteries in driving the global shift towards a greener world. It's not just about the technology; it's about understanding the profound implications it holds for our collective future," says Jeanely Hunt, General Manager of Labcompare & Lab Group.
Greg Less, Technical Director, U-M Battery Lab (University of Michigan Battery Lab)
Alan Taub, Director, Electric Vehicle Center (University of Michigan Electric Vehicle Center)
Jie Xiao, Battelle Fellow, Materials Scientist (Pacific Northwest National Laboratory)
Cassidy Anderson, Materials Scientist (Battery 500 Consortium at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory)
Ana Garcia-Gonzalez, Pre-Sales Application Engineer (Agilent Technologies)
Ross Ashdown, AAS, MP-AES & ICP-OES Marketing Manager (Agilent Technologies)
Joerg Koehler, Sr. Director for Cleantech, Industrial and Applied Markets (Bruker)
Vick Singh, Senior Vice President of Technology, Dragonfly Energy (Dragonfly)
Jon Peters, Senior Market Manager—Chemical and Energy (Shimadzu Scientific Instruments)
Jonathan Knapp, Director of New Business Development (Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation)
