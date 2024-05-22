Ushering Lithium-ion Batteries Toward their Full Potential--A New Documentary Released by Labcompare

Our documentary seeks to illuminate not just the present, but the profound impact and potential of Li-ion batteries in driving the global shift towards a greener world. Post this

Analytical instrument manufacturers are working to bring powerful and sensitive solutions to those scientists, enabling them to get a closer look at the structural details of Li-ion batteries and working together to create better solutions for studying battery performance—in the hopes of creating a better, greener world.

"As we witness the exponential growth and pivotal role of Li-ion batteries in shaping our sustainable future, it becomes imperative to explore the intricate journey of this technology and the different aspects of analytical testing. Our documentary seeks to illuminate not just the present, but the profound impact and potential of Li-ion batteries in driving the global shift towards a greener world. It's not just about the technology; it's about understanding the profound implications it holds for our collective future," says Jeanely Hunt, General Manager of Labcompare & Lab Group.

The video documentary was a collaborative effort between Labcompare, Laboratory Equipment, and Globalspec, supported by key sponsors and industry collaborators listed below:

Greg Less, Technical Director, U-M Battery Lab (University of Michigan Battery Lab)

Alan Taub, Director, Electric Vehicle Center (University of Michigan Electric Vehicle Center)

Jie Xiao, Battelle Fellow, Materials Scientist (Pacific Northwest National Laboratory)

Cassidy Anderson, Materials Scientist (Battery 500 Consortium at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory)

Ana Garcia-Gonzalez, Pre-Sales Application Engineer (Agilent Technologies)

Ross Ashdown, AAS, MP-AES & ICP-OES Marketing Manager (Agilent Technologies)

Joerg Koehler, Sr. Director for Cleantech, Industrial and Applied Markets (Bruker)

Vick Singh, Senior Vice President of Technology, Dragonfly Energy (Dragonfly)

Jon Peters, Senior Market Manager—Chemical and Energy (Shimadzu Scientific Instruments)

Jonathan Knapp, Director of New Business Development (Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation)

View the documentary online at: https://www.labcompare.com/Lithium-Ion-Batteries/

