USIM Leverages FreeWheel's New Strata Technology to Transform Digital Media Planning and Buying Processes

Integration of Strata's next generation digital application streamlines workflows, reduces redundancies, and empowers USIM's team to deliver exceptional results for clients.

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- USIM has expanded its partnership with FreeWheel, a global technology platform for the television advertising industry, by adopting Strata's new digital application to transform the agency's digital media planning and buying processes. By implementing Strata's next-gen solution, built for the media ecosystem of the future, USIM has simplified and enhanced workflows – allowing the agency to deliver better outcomes for its clients.

The Strata platform, a part of FreeWheel's suite of advertising technology solutions, recently launched its newest digital capabilities to improve efficiency and connectivity for the over 800 media agencies who rely on the platform to deliver the most efficient and effective media buying process.

"Strata's ability to connect all aspects of the media buying process has provided significant support for the USIM media team," said Melissa Sierra, EVP Media Integration at USIM. "It helps us maintain flexibility in managing campaigns while allowing us to be more responsive to client needs."

Strata's platform integrates seamlessly across USIM's core functions—connecting modules such as scheduling, IO ordering, trafficking, billing, and actualization, and reporting into a unified system—freeing up time for teams to prioritize higher-value activities for client success.

"As the landscape has changed rapidly, there is a greater need than ever for efficiency in the media planning and buying process," says Rich Baudo, Head of Strata Revenue, FreeWheel. "We have worked tirelessly to make Strata the media buying platform of the future so that partners like USIM can count on us to fuel their growth for decades to come."

With a unified system in place, USIM's senior leaders can take a steadfast approach to overseeing campaign execution, optimizing resource allocation, identifying new growth opportunities, and delivering meaningful results for clients.

"With FreeWheel's technology, USIM is better equipped to navigate the complexities of the media landscape and deliver outstanding results for clients," Sierra noted. "We're excited to see how this partnership continues to elevate our capabilities and position us for future success."

Setting the Standard for Operational Excellence and Innovation

The adoption of FreeWheel's Strata technology is part of USIM's ongoing commitment to operational excellence and innovation. As the media industry continues to evolve, USIM remains at the forefront by leveraging cutting-edge solutions that support its mission to provide exceptional client service and drive strategic impact.

About FreeWheel

FreeWheel empowers all segments of The New TV Ecosystem. We are structured to provide the full breadth of solutions the advertising industry needs to achieve their goals. We provide the technology, data enablement and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all data types, and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers. With offices in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, London, Paris, Beijing, and across the globe, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, stands to advocate for the entire industry through the FreeWheel Council for Premium Video. For more information, please visit freewheel.com, and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About USIM

USIM is an independent modern media agency focused on data-driven solutions and strategic innovation. By combining deep industry expertise with advanced technology, USIM creates customized media strategies that drive measurable results. With a commitment to transparency and excellence, USIM partners with clients to navigate today's complex media landscape, delivering campaigns that support their business objectives. USIM has offices across the United States, providing local and national support to its diverse client base. For more information, please visit www.theusim.com.

