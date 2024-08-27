USIM Rolls Out Purview 2.0: An AI-Powered Location-Based Marketing Tool to Maximize Local Marketing ROI

USIM is proud to announce the rollout of Purview 2.0, a proprietary AI-driven location-based marketing platform. This latest enhancement provides a powerful tool to address the persistent challenge of underperforming ROI—often as much as 50%—due to ineffective trade zone strategies.

Purview offers a groundbreaking solution by enabling businesses to develop customized trade zones tailored to each specific location, maximizing the efficiency and effectiveness of their marketing efforts. Leveraging AI, Purview 2.0 analyzes how far consumers are willing to travel from home or work—considering factors such as time of day and day of the week—to ensure each location is optimized for peak performance.

"Our platform's ability to create customized trade zones for each location unlocks a significant portion of untapped ROI, enabling our clients to achieve greater returns on their marketing investments," said Rob Jayson, Executive Vice President of Insights and Analytics at USIM.

Revolutionizing Location-Based Marketing

Purview 2.0's competitive mapping and conquesting features make it easier for businesses to spot growth opportunities and strengthen their presence in competitive markets. This level of precision and customization is rare in the industry, giving USIM clients a real edge in reaching their marketing goals.

Tailored Marketing Solutions for Every Vertical

Purview 2.0's flexibility makes it an ideal solution for businesses across different industries. Whether it's a grocery store looking to expand its lunchtime customer base or a quick-service restaurant aiming to increase dinner traffic, Purview 2.0 can be tailored to meet the specific needs of each client. The platform's interactive features allow brands to customize and assess trade zones, providing a clear view of how different strategies impact performance.

To demonstrate the platform's capabilities, USIM offers a test drive of Purview 2.0, showcasing how it can transform marketing strategies for retail-based clients. Through interactive links, clients can explore the power of Purview 2.0 and see firsthand how customized trade zones can drive significant marketing gains.

About USIM

USIM is the fastest-growing independent modern media agency in the United States, specializing in delivering innovative solutions that exceed business goals and outperform competitors. With a focus on maximizing media effectiveness through advanced data resources and proprietary platforms like Purview, USIM empowers clients to navigate today's complex marketing landscape with confidence. For more information, please visit www.theusim.com.

