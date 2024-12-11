USIM Welcomes David Gensler as Chief Revenue Officer to Lead Growth and Innovation

USIM appoints David Gensler as Chief Revenue Officer, bringing extensive industry expertise to drive strategy, innovation, and business development.

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- USIM, a next-gen media agency committed to moving brands forward, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Gensler as Chief Revenue Officer. With over 25 years of experience in digital, social, and multichannel advertising, David brings a proven track record of driving revenue growth and advancing agency success.

With this new appointment, David will oversee revenue strategy, lead scaling initiatives, and guide the agency's business development team. Reporting directly to USIM's President and Chief Digital Officer, Eran Goren, David will join USIM's executive leadership team and play a pivotal role in amplifying the agency's growth and innovation.

"We are excited to welcome David to our team," said Eran Goren, President and Chief Digital Officer at USIM. "David's expertise will be instrumental in furthering our mission of delivering forward-thinking strategies and measurable outcomes, ensuring our clients stay ahead in a competitive landscape."

David most recently served as SVP, Head of Sales at Wpromote, where he managed new business growth and oversaw the agency's sales strategy, contributing to the addition of several marquee clients. His career also includes founding GSD Consulting and holding leadership roles at Basis Technologies, Time Inc., AOL, and Millennial Media.

"I am thrilled to join USIM as Chief Revenue Officer and excited to be part of such an innovative and dynamic team," said David Gensler, Chief Revenue Officer at USIM. "Together, we will drive growth, create new opportunities, and build on the company's strong foundation to deliver exceptional value to our clients and partners. I look forward to contributing to USIM's continued success and shaping the future of the industry."

About USIM

USIM is a forward-thinking media agency delivering innovative, data-driven strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Committed to impactful results, USIM combines industry expertise with technology to craft tailored media solutions that drive measurable outcomes. With a national footprint and a dedication to transparency, USIM partners with brands to create campaigns that resonate and drive success. For more information, visit http://www.theusim.com.

For more information, please contact Alena Alvarez, Marketing Manager for USIM at [email protected]

Media Contact

Alena Alvarez, USIM, 5304004218, [email protected], www.theusim.com

SOURCE USIM; USIM