Using Cognition to Understand Effects of Medicines Used to Optimize Sleep or Wakefulness, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In the field of sleep medicine, the meaning of changes in cognition can be communicated using various terms such as fatigue, drowsiness, sleepiness, sedation, diminished alertness and diminished attention.

In this webinar, Prof. Paul Maruff will utilize published cognitive test data obtained from many clinical trials and provide a framework for understanding the nature and magnitude of cognitive impairment that can occur in sleep medicine drug development. Data are obtained from trials of patients with disrupted sleep/wake cycles, healthy adults who have received medicines with sedative effects and healthy adults who have undergone long periods of sleep restriction. This framework will help research teams make informed decisions about the safety and efficacy of novel and licensed drugs in drug development programs.

Join Paul Maruff, PhD, Chief Innovation Officer, Cogstate, for the live webinar on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

