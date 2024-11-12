Using Real-World Evidence To Enhance Drug Development: Arterial Health Monitoring Innovations, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This webinar will explore how medical devices can be integrated into clinical trials and real-world studies to generate critical real-world evidence that informs drug efficacy and safety profiles. Post this

Pharmaceutical companies require precise real-world evidence to help facilitate more informed decisions in the drug development process from early-phase trials to post-market surveillance.

Non-invasive devices that monitor arterial health through central blood pressure and pulse wave analysis (PWA) are a significant advancement in this area. This webinar will explore how medical devices can be integrated into clinical trials and real-world studies to generate critical real-world evidence that informs drug efficacy and safety profiles.

This webinar will provide a detailed look at the application of medical devices in drug development and their potential to improve therapeutic outcomes through better-informed regulatory strategies.

Join Dr. Sanjeev Bhavnani, MD, FACC, Chief Clinical Officer, Cardiex, for the live webinar on Monday, December 2, 2024, at 1pm EST (10am PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Using Real-World Evidence To Enhance Drug Development: Arterial Health Monitoring Innovations.

ABOUT CARDIEX

Cardiex is a digital health technology company that develops and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies for assessing cardiovascular health.

Our pioneering SphygmoCor vascular biosensing technology measures arterial health by collecting clinically meaningful digital vascular biomarkers using novel sensors. These biomarkers represent key indicators of cardiovascular health including, but not limited to, central blood pressures, vascular stiffness, vascular age, and heart stress. SphygmoCor has been deployed in multiple clinical trials sponsored by pharmaceutical companies and healthcare systems to measure arterial health.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

