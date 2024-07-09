Using Technology to Reduce Monitoring Costs and Increase Quality, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the current process of site data collection, electronic data capture (EDC) entry and on-site monitoring. Attendees will discover how the eSource model and direct data capture (DDC) can decrease monitoring and data management costs by up to 30 percent. The featured speakers will also explore how DDC enables a more agile, risk-based monitoring strategy that allows for more frequent and real-time data review.
TORONTO, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Current clinical trial methods for collecting, managing and monitoring site data are inefficient, outdated and cumbersome. By leveraging direct data capture technologies, sponsors can reduce monitoring and data management costs significantly — by as much as 30 percent or more — according to the expert speakers' analysis.
In this webinar, the speakers will discuss the benefits of moving from the traditional industry model to an eSource model where the sites capture data electronically as source, which then becomes the electronic care report form (eCRF). This direct data capture (DDC) model eliminates the need for sites to transcribe data into a secondary EDC, and for Clinical Research Associates (CRAs) to perform most forms of source data verification. It enables a more agile, risk-based monitoring approach where data review can occur closer to data collection. Moreover, by centralizing and remote-enabling the monitoring, the DDC model improves the CRA's productivity and retention.
The expert speakers will demonstrate how the cost of the technology license itself is only a small portion of the overall study budget — it is the operational efficiencies that technology enables where real savings can accrue. Moving from traditional EDC to DDC reduces the number of monitoring visits that need to occur, increases the amount of monitoring that can be done remotely and streamlines many of the processes and deliverables that data management platforms require.
Register for this webinar today to learn how direct data capture technologies are revolutionizing clinical trial data collection, management and monitoring.
Join Robert Goldman, Consultant, ALCOA Consulting; and Raymond Nomizu, Co-CEO, CRIO, for the live webinar on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Using Technology to Reduce Monitoring Costs and Increase Quality.
