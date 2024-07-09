Using Technology to Reduce Monitoring Costs and Increase Quality, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The expert speakers will demonstrate how the cost of the technology license itself is only a small portion of the overall study budget — it is the operational efficiencies that technology enables where real savings can accrue. Post this

The expert speakers will demonstrate how the cost of the technology license itself is only a small portion of the overall study budget — it is the operational efficiencies that technology enables where real savings can accrue. Moving from traditional EDC to DDC reduces the number of monitoring visits that need to occur, increases the amount of monitoring that can be done remotely and streamlines many of the processes and deliverables that data management platforms require.

Register for this webinar today to learn how direct data capture technologies are revolutionizing clinical trial data collection, management and monitoring.

Join Robert Goldman, Consultant, ALCOA Consulting; and Raymond Nomizu, Co-CEO, CRIO, for the live webinar on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Using Technology to Reduce Monitoring Costs and Increase Quality.

