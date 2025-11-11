USLAW NETWORK announces legal tech and AI collaboration with Legaltech Hub

"This partnership underscores our shared belief that embracing innovation — particularly in the legal technology and AI space — is essential to maintaining a competitive edge in the legal services industry," said Roger M. Yaffe, USLAW NETWORK CEO. Post this

As part of this ongoing partnership, Legaltech Hub experts will be participating in several 2026 USLAW events, where they'll contribute their expertise—particularly in discussions surrounding AI and its evolving role in the legal and risk management landscape.

"We're delighted to partner with USLAW NETWORK to accelerate learning and education around generative AI and legal technology for member firms," said Nikki Shaver, CEO of Legaltech Hub. "Through the delivery of targeted LTH resources and expertise, this partnership will empower participating firms to power business growth and meet the future head-on."

Program highlights

This USLAW collaboration with Legaltech Hub delivers significant benefits to everyone at participating firms—attorneys, management, administrative professionals and technical staff alike. Participating firms receive:

Full access to Legaltech Hub's Premium subscription service, tools, resources, and curated educational content.





Custom newsletters delivering key content for USLAW NETWORK firms.





Invitations to USLAW virtual programming sessions hosted by Legaltech Hub focused on integrating AI into legal practice.





Vendor showcases and "office hours" sessions with Legaltech Hub experts.

For in-house legal departments

As the program evolves, in-house legal departments and legal decision-makers will have collaboration opportunities to partner directly with both USLAW and Legaltech Hub. More details will be shared in early 2026.

USLAW is unwavering in its commitment to setting the standard for innovation in the legal industry. This commitment ensures that USLAW member firms remain at the forefront of the rapidly evolving field of AI and legal services.

Also, as part of this exciting collaboration, Legaltech Hub joins USLAW 's list of exclusive corporate partners. Legaltech Hub is USLAW 's official legal technology insights & analysis platform, further solidifying USLAW's commitment to innovation and excellence in the legal industry.

Participating USLAW member firms

Adler Pollock & Sheehan, P.C.





Amundsen Davis LLC





Baird Holm LLP





Black Marjieh & Sanford LLP





Bovis Kyle Burch & Medlin, LLC





Coleman Chavez





Duke Evett, PLLC





Dysart Taylor





Fee, Smith & Sharp, L.L.P.





Franklin & Prokopik, P.C.





Gerber Ciano Kelly Brady LLP





Hanson Bridgett LLP





Klinedinst PC





Laffey, Leitner & Goode LLC





Larson King, LLP





MehaffyWeber





Moran Reeves & Conn





Murchison & Cumming, LLP





Pierce Couch Hendrickson Baysinger & Green, L.L.P.





Pion, Nerone, Girman & Smith, P.C.





Plauche Maselli Parkerson LLP





Rivkin Radler LLP





Roetzel & Andress





Sweeney & Sheehan, P.C.





Sweeny Wingate & Barrow, P.A.





Therrien Couture Joli-Coeur L.L.P.





Thorndal Armstrong





Wicker Smith





Williams Kastner





S-E-A, USLAW's official technical forensic engineering and legal visualization services partner

About Legaltech Hub

Legaltech Hub is an insights & analysis platform. Featuring exclusive content written by industry experts, it is also where legal professionals find the right legal technology software, events, jobs, consultants and more, in any language, anywhere around the world. Legaltech Hub maintains and builds a comprehensive library of content written by respected industry experts, including solution guides, procurement roadmaps, innovation, KM, digital transformation and generative AI know-how, and legal tech resources to increase lawyer fluency. For more information, visit legaltechnologyhub.com

About USLAW NETWORK

Celebrating 25 years in 2026, USLAW NETWORK is a dynamic association of experienced law firms and lawyers from nearly 100 independent, full-service firms, including more than 6,000 attorneys across the U.S., Canada, Latin America, and Asia, with affiliations in Europe through TELFA. With jurisdictional knowledge backed by a global network of attorneys, USLAW member firms are part of the NETWORK by invitation only and support their clients' legal needs with access to top trial and transactional counsel wherever they do business. For more information, visit uslaw.org.

Media Contact

Connie Wilson, USLAW NETWORK, 1 8002319110 4, [email protected], USLAW NETWORK

SOURCE USLAW NETWORK