USLAW NETWORK announces legal tech and AI collaboration with Legaltech Hub

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- USLAW NETWORK is proud to announce a collaboration with Legaltech Hub, a global insights & analysis platform dedicated to connecting the legal industry with the rapidly evolving world of technology and artificial intelligence. This innovative partnership provides exclusive access and tailored programming specifically designed for USLAW member firms, ensuring that every participating firm can meaningfully advance its understanding of AI in client service and operations. At the program's launch, 30 USLAW member firms and premier corporate partner S-E-A have opted in to this shared vision and new initiative, sparking excitement for the future of legal tech and AI across the NETWORK.
"This partnership with Legaltech Hub reflects our continued commitment to identifying creative, meaningful, and forward-looking initiatives that deliver tangible value to our member firms," said Roger M. Yaffe, CEO of USLAW NETWORK. "It also underscores our shared belief that embracing innovation — particularly in the legal technology and AI space — is essential to maintaining a competitive edge in the legal services industry."
As part of this ongoing partnership, Legaltech Hub experts will be participating in several 2026 USLAW events, where they'll contribute their expertise—particularly in discussions surrounding AI and its evolving role in the legal and risk management landscape.
"We're delighted to partner with USLAW NETWORK to accelerate learning and education around generative AI and legal technology for member firms," said Nikki Shaver, CEO of Legaltech Hub. "Through the delivery of targeted LTH resources and expertise, this partnership will empower participating firms to power business growth and meet the future head-on."
Program highlights
This USLAW collaboration with Legaltech Hub delivers significant benefits to everyone at participating firms—attorneys, management, administrative professionals and technical staff alike. Participating firms receive:
- Full access to Legaltech Hub's Premium subscription service, tools, resources, and curated educational content.
- Custom newsletters delivering key content for USLAW NETWORK firms.
- Invitations to USLAW virtual programming sessions hosted by Legaltech Hub focused on integrating AI into legal practice.
- Vendor showcases and "office hours" sessions with Legaltech Hub experts.
For in-house legal departments
As the program evolves, in-house legal departments and legal decision-makers will have collaboration opportunities to partner directly with both USLAW and Legaltech Hub. More details will be shared in early 2026.
Also, as part of this exciting collaboration, Legaltech Hub joins USLAW 's list of exclusive corporate partners. Legaltech Hub is USLAW 's official legal technology insights & analysis platform, further solidifying USLAW's commitment to innovation and excellence in the legal industry.
Participating USLAW member firms
- Adler Pollock & Sheehan, P.C.
- Amundsen Davis LLC
- Baird Holm LLP
- Black Marjieh & Sanford LLP
- Bovis Kyle Burch & Medlin, LLC
- Coleman Chavez
- Duke Evett, PLLC
- Dysart Taylor
- Fee, Smith & Sharp, L.L.P.
- Franklin & Prokopik, P.C.
- Gerber Ciano Kelly Brady LLP
- Hanson Bridgett LLP
- Klinedinst PC
- Laffey, Leitner & Goode LLC
- Larson King, LLP
- MehaffyWeber
- Moran Reeves & Conn
- Murchison & Cumming, LLP
- Pierce Couch Hendrickson Baysinger & Green, L.L.P.
- Pion, Nerone, Girman & Smith, P.C.
- Plauche Maselli Parkerson LLP
- Rivkin Radler LLP
- Roetzel & Andress
- Sweeney & Sheehan, P.C.
- Sweeny Wingate & Barrow, P.A.
- Therrien Couture Joli-Coeur L.L.P.
- Thorndal Armstrong
- Wicker Smith
- Williams Kastner
- S-E-A, USLAW's official technical forensic engineering and legal visualization services partner
About Legaltech Hub
Legaltech Hub is an insights & analysis platform. Featuring exclusive content written by industry experts, it is also where legal professionals find the right legal technology software, events, jobs, consultants and more, in any language, anywhere around the world. Legaltech Hub maintains and builds a comprehensive library of content written by respected industry experts, including solution guides, procurement roadmaps, innovation, KM, digital transformation and generative AI know-how, and legal tech resources to increase lawyer fluency. For more information, visit legaltechnologyhub.com
About USLAW NETWORK
Celebrating 25 years in 2026, USLAW NETWORK is a dynamic association of experienced law firms and lawyers from nearly 100 independent, full-service firms, including more than 6,000 attorneys across the U.S., Canada, Latin America, and Asia, with affiliations in Europe through TELFA. With jurisdictional knowledge backed by a global network of attorneys, USLAW member firms are part of the NETWORK by invitation only and support their clients' legal needs with access to top trial and transactional counsel wherever they do business. For more information, visit uslaw.org.
