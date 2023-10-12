USP 922: The Impact of Water Activity Testing on the Quality and Stability of Tablets and Capsules, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

There is strong scientific evidence to document that water activity rather than total water content is the variable that impacts multiple critical quality attributes (CQAs). Tweet this

Join this webinar to get insights on how implementing the USP 922 water activity testing during the formulation development, process development and packaging selection projects will help optimize the selection of excipients, process conditions and primary packaging materials.

Join Mike Lally, Application & Validation Specialist, Lighthouse Instruments, for the live webinar on Monday, October 30, 2023, at 10am EDT (3pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit USP 922: The Impact of Water Activity Testing on the Quality and Stability of Tablets and Capsules.

