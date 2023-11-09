USPS Fleet Operators Find Clean Fuel Solution with Propane Autogas

Our fuel consumption is our biggest environmental concern, so the ability to lower this impact through propane autogas helps us achieve our short- and long-term goals. Post this

With a fleet of over 160 vehicles, DDA Transport recognized the importance of reducing its carbon footprint, but needed a solution that wouldn't burden them with infrastructure constraints or costly maintenance.

"Propane seemed to check all the boxes that we were searching for," said Andreasen. The new Ford trucks are powered by ROUSH CleanTech's innovative propane technology.

Propane autogas — the leading alternative fuel across the globe — is a nontoxic, non-carcinogenic and non-corrosive fuel. The fuel is made domestically, making it readily abundant and cost-effective for fleet operators in the United States.

"Propane offers a readily available, affordable and uncomplicated solution to reduce emissions," said Todd Mouw, executive vice president at ROUSH CleanTech. All ROUSH CleanTech propane products are certified to the ultra-low NOx level of 0.02/bhp-hr, making them 90% cleaner than the strictest federal emissions standard.

DDA Transport anticipates saving $25,000 in fuel spending and up to an additional $15,000 in maintenance and uptime costs for each truck annually compared to their diesel models. Andreasen says they plan to use the cost savings to add more propane vehicles to their fleet.

For fueling, the company chose to work with Ferrellgas to install an onsite propane station. "We need onsite fueling because our trucks run on very strict schedules and are typically running from the early morning hours until the late evening," said Andreasen. "Ferrellgas not only provided the fuel but also worked out a cost-effective solution by incorporating a fueling station into a long-term fuel contract."

DDA Transport's delivery trucks travel 75,000 and 90,000 miles per year. Thus far, the drivers have praised the propane trucks for their smooth ride and quieter operation. "Operating in New England with frigid winters, we are looking forward to our propane trucks starting and running in the cold without fuel gel issues," said Andreasen.

The company's goal is to achieve a 50/50 mix between diesel and propane autogas within the next few years.

About DDA Transport, Inc.: DDA Companies is located in Londonderry, NH on the perimeter of the Manchester Airport, and is easily accessible from all major highways in central and southern New Hampshire as well as northeast Massachusetts. With a strong emphasis on customer service, our technicians are ready to assist with any aspect of your repair needs.

About ROUSH CleanTech: ROUSH CleanTech, an industry leader of advanced clean transportation solutions, is a division of the global engineering company Roush Enterprises. ROUSH CleanTech develops propane autogas technology for medium-duty Ford commercial vehicles and school buses. With more than 37,000 vehicles on the road, the Livonia, Michigan-based company delivers economical, emissions-reducing options for fleets across North America. Learn more at ROUSHcleantech.com or by calling 800.59.ROUSH.

