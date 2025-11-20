USPTO Grants Rare First-Action Allowance to Vital4 for AI Patent Underpinning Its Global Adverse Media Solution

Vital4 announces today a rare first-action allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for "Systems and Processes for Contextualized Entity Resolution and Sentiment Analysis in Adverse Media Screening," a major milestone in AI-driven risk and compliance innovation.

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vital4 announces today a rare first-action allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for "Systems and Processes for Contextualized Entity Resolution and Sentiment Analysis in Adverse Media Screening," a major milestone in AI-driven risk and compliance innovation. The patent covers methods that use machine learning and natural language processing to link sentiment and adverse context to the correct entity in unstructured media, significantly improving screening precision at global scale.