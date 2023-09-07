USPTO Grants Shooter Detection Systems Two New Patents for Innovative Gunshot Detection Solutions

Patent US 11,688,414 is the first SDS patent co-authored by Principal Hardware Designer Frank Bachmann, a Northeastern University graduate who started his career with SDS in 2018. Tweet this

"SDS has always strived to design and engineer products that exceed expectations," said Chief Technology Officer Rich Onofrio, who is a lead Engineering contributor and a co-author of these and all other SDS patents. "Our progress in power management illustrates to our customers and the industry that SDS products are engineered to deliver value."

Patent US 11,688,414 is the first SDS patent co-authored by Principal Hardware Designer Frank Bachmann, a Northeastern University graduate who started his career with SDS in 2018. "I am honored to be acknowledged by both the USPTO and my colleagues," said Bachmann. "Patents entail years of research, testing, and collaboration before submission, and the SDS engineering team is constantly exploring new ideas."

Technical innovations like these are one of the reasons why government organizations, such as the Department of Homeland Security, choose to collaborate with SDS to develop prototypes for new gunshot detection solutions. SDS invites its partners, customers, and competitors to view all of SDS' gunshot detection innovations on the company's patents page.

