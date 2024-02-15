USQRisk Promotes Harrington-Jones to Chief Operating Officer

Global alternative risk transfer MGA appoints UK leader to global operations head

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- USQRisk, the international managing general agent specializing in alternative risk transfer and unique risk solutions, announced today the promotion of Tony Harrington-Jones to chief operating officer. As COO, Harrington-Jones will be responsible for enabling USQRisk's continued global growth and ability to innovate in a rapidly changing insurance industry environment.

"Tony has been a core part of our leadership team and an irreplaceable part of our global presence and growth, ," said Anibal Moreno, CEO of USQRisk. "Tony's promotion to COO is a natural next step as we continue to grow and support our clients."

As COO, Harrington-Jones will support USQRisk's efforts and will include solving for the technology challenges faced by many in the insurance industry. With his experience as a leader in the London office of USQRisk, Harrington-Jones will maintain the company's global focus and support the operations and growth of the business capabilities globally.

"USQRisk has grown significantly since it was founded in 2020. Every day I work with some of the best and brightest in the industry as we work to overcome the unique risks and challenges faced by our clients in partnership with our capacity providers," said Harrington-Jones. "As COO, I look forward to continuing to support that mission, and to ensure our business continues to grow along a path that ensures we remain one of the top solutions providers for unique risks in the insurance space."

Harrington-Jones's promotion follows his prior appointment as director of global operations in April of 2023. As COO, Harrington-Jones will continue to develop and implement a unified operational strategy, provide leadership and management oversight across USQRisk's global operations, systems, finance and administration functions.

USQRisk focuses on customized risk management solutions to help clients manage volatility and overcome the shortcomings of traditional risk transfer solutions. Leveraging the company's combined 250+ years of underwriting and risk management expertise in senior roles at major insurers and brokers like Allianz, Zurich, Chubb, Aon and Marsh, USQRisk provides nimble solutions to meet the needs of real-world problems. For more information visit https://www.usqrisk.com/.

