USQRisk Taps Industry Veteran Sam Kramer as CEO Of Desq, Its Incubator/Accelerator Platform

Kramer joins Desq with over 25 years of insurance and risk management experience

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- USQRisk, the international managing general agent specializing in alternative risk transfer and unique risk solutions, has named Sam Kramer to serve as CEO of its incubator/accelerator platform, Desq. Kramer, an industry veteran with expertise in reinsurance, alternative risk management and M&A advisory, will lead Desq as it continues to support the growing specialty insurance by bringing new MGAs to market.

"After the successful launch of Desq's first MGA, Pera, last year, Desq has demonstrated that it can successfully launch new insurance solutions. Desq provides aspiring entrepreneurs with the resources and expertise needed to introduce a specialty MGA to market thoughtfully, efficiently and quickly," said Anibal Moreno, CEO of USQRisk. "To continue growing Desq, we identified a leader who not only has the industry and management expertise to drive the program forward, but who can also navigate the sea of complexities related to bringing a new MGA to market. We are thrilled that Sam is coming on board to work with our MGA partners and help us continue to fuel Desq's expansion efforts."

Aside from growing Desq and expanding the number of MGAs Desq brings to market, Kramer will provide ongoing support for the underwriting teams (programs) enrolled in the Desq platform to ensure that each receives the individual focus they need to grow within the Desq environment. Support will include partnering with (re)insurers and vendors, closing operating gaps, developing new relationships with industry experts and more.

"Desq's unique value propositions create an exciting opportunity in the industry, unlocking doors for MGAs that are seeking to solve some of the most complex problems present in underwriting and risk management," said Kramer. "I am excited to leverage USQRisk's underwriting capabilities, data resources and operating efficiencies as we support talented underwriters in their quest to build high quality MGA businesses for the benefit of all stakeholders."

Prior to joining Desq, Kramer held a number of leadership positions including Vice President, Reinsurance at Corvus Insurance, Senior Vice President at Houlihan Lokey, and Vice President, Strategic Development, Mergers & Acquisitions at AmTrust Financial Services.

About USQRisk

USQRisk focuses on customized risk management solutions to help clients manage volatility and overcome the shortcomings of traditional risk transfer solutions. Leveraging the company's combined 250+ years of underwriting and risk management expertise in senior roles at major insurers and brokers like Allianz, Zurich, Chubb, Aon and Marsh, USQRisk provides nimble solutions to meet the needs of real-world problems. For more information visit https://www.usqrisk.com/

About Desq

Desq is a specialty accelerator platform established to empower entrepreneurial underwriters to launch and manage their own MGAs. By leveraging technology and tailoring it to the needs of underwriters, Desq seeks to inspire specialty underwriters to build on their expertise and harness the opportunity to start their own MGAs. For more information about Desq, visit http://www.desquw.com.

