USQRisk Taps Underwriting Veteran Ashleigh Sears as Head of Casualty

Sears will lead MGA's casualty team during a period of rapid growth

NEW YORK, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- USQRisk, the international managing general agent specializing in alternative risk transfer and unique risk solutions, has hired Ashleigh Sears as the company's Head of Casualty. Sears brings an accomplished track record of leadership and underwriting acumen to the USQRisk team as the business continues to grow its U.S. operations.

"Hiring Ashleigh is the newest chapter in the expansion as we pursue new and interesting opportunities in the structured casualty space," said Anibal Moreno, CEO of USQRisk. "We have seen incredible growth over the past few years, and that is largely due to the wealth of expertise we have on our team. The addition of Ashleigh will only further enhance our capabilities as we seek to provide solutions to some of the toughest underwriting challenges in the market."

Sears joined the USQRisk team on April 2. As head of casualty, she will be tasked with expanding and deepening USQRisk's distribution networks, particularly in the retail and wholesale broker channels. Additionally, Sears will be responsible for scaling USQRisk's in-force structured casualty portfolio and building upon the existing casualty underwriting team.

"Providing unique solutions for my clients has always been a focal point for me, and working with an MGA that specializes in alternative risk transfer will present an unparalleled opportunity to execute on this passion." said Sears. "I'm thrilled to be joining this dynamic team and for the opportunity to bring our bespoke solutions to more of the market as risks continue to grow in complexity and clients seek out new alternatives to their risk placement needs.

Prior to joining the USQRisk team, Sears held positions as Northeast Division leader, Hartford Excess Solutions with The Hartford Insurance Company and Vice President, Northeast and Assistant Vice President, Regional Manager New England at Navigators Management Company. Sears holds a bachelor of science in finance from Pennsylvania State University and has previously served as an associate board member of the Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation (IICF) and member of the Hartford Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Board.

About USQRisk

USQRisk focuses on customized risk management solutions to help clients manage volatility and overcome the shortcomings of traditional risk transfer solutions. Leveraging the company's years of underwriting and risk management expertise and its MGA incubator/accelerator, Desq, USQRisk provides nimble solutions to meet the needs of real-world problems. For more information visit https://www.usqrisk.com/.

Media Contact

James McKinsey, USQRisk, 6105597585, [email protected]

SOURCE USQRisk