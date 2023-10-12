USQRisk's Accelerator/Incubator Program Launches First MGA

Desq launches Pera with $10 million capacity and a focus on insuring cyber-related risks

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- USQRisk, the international managing general agent specializing in alternative risk transfer solutions, today announces the launch of Pera, a managing general agent providing cyber and blended cyber and technology E&O insurance to large U.S. domiciled corporate risks. Pera is launching as a division of Desq, USQRisk's managing general agent accelerator/incubator, and is the first program to be brought to market by Desq. Pera will be managed by its new chief underwriting officer, Jeffrey Batt.

"Cyber is a dynamic risk that continues to surprise and challenge even the most prepared entities, and we are excited to have Chaucer's support in providing additional specialized capacity," said Batt. "Desq has been instrumental in getting us to a point where we are ready to launch, and I look forward to working alongside the experts at USQRisk and Desq as we deliver new cyber products and solutions to the market."

Batt brings a background in national security and cybersecurity to his role as Pera's CUO & Head of Cyber. Prior to Pera's launch, Batt held cyber leadership roles at M&T Bank, AmTrust Financial Services and Trium Cyber U.S. Services where he was head of product. Prior to that, Batt was a senior client advisor at Marsh and served as an associate deputy general counsel at the U.S. Department of Defense.

Pera will be developing products for the U.S. market for Chaucer Group, an international specialty insurance and reinsurance group headquartered in London, which has significant underwriting expertise in cyber-related risks. While Pera's offering is being made available to a broad range of cyber risks, Batt noted that Pera will prioritize entities with a strong security posture.

"The launch of Pera is an exciting opportunity for the U.S. market, especially as cyber risks become increasingly complex and the need for specialized solutions increases," said Piers Tuggey, Head of Cyber at Chaucer. "The combination of Chaucer and Pera underwriting expertise with A-rated capacity and USQRisk distribution capabilities brings a compelling offer to the cyber market."

USQRisk focuses on customized risk management solutions to help clients manage volatility and overcome the shortcomings of traditional risk transfer solutions. Leveraging the company's years of underwriting and risk management expertise and its MGA incubator/accelerator, Desq, USQRisk provides nimble solutions to meet the needs of real-world problems. For more information visit https://www.usqrisk.com/.

Chaucer is a leading specialty (re)insurance group working with brokers, coverholders and clients to protect and support business activities around the world. Our services are accessed both through Lloyd's of London and the company markets. We are defined by an enterprising, bespoke approach to (re)insurance, enabled by the individual character, experience and imagination of our expert teams. Chaucer is a member of the China Re Group and backed by their financial and operational resources. China Re is one of the world's largest reinsurance companies whose outstanding and comprehensive strength is rated A (excellent) by AM Best and A (strong) by S&P Global Rating. For more information, visit http://www.chaucergroup.com

