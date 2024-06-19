USSSA and Marucci Sports Extend Their Partnership for an Additional Three Years, Bringing Benefits to Youth Athletes and Fans

USSSA and Marucci Sports will extend their partnership for three more years, a move that will benefit players, coaches, families and fans of USSSA fastpitch and baseball events. Post this

Elements of the partnership between USSSA and Marucci include increased digital presence and sponsorship from Marucci at USSSA events, as well as other activations to support USSSA's endeavors in diamond sports.

"This renewal reaffirms our dedication to supporting athletes at every level of play," added Kurt Ainsworth, co-founder and CEO at Marucci Sports. "We're proud to partner with USSSA in their mission to foster growth, sportsmanship and community within the sporting landscape and provide athletes with the tools that they need to succeed."

For more information on USSSA and its events, visit USSSA.com. To find out more about Marucci Sports, visit maruccisports.com.

About USSSA

The USSSA is the #1 multi-sport association in the United States, with more than 35,000 sanctioned events and 4.5 million participants in 47 states. The Viera, Fla.-based company serves as the largest sanctioning body for sports including but not limited to slowpitch, baseball, fastpitch, basketball, and more. For more information, visit USSSA.com.

About Marucci Sports

Founded in 2009, Marucci Sports is a leading manufacturer and distributor of baseball and fastpitch equipment under the Marucci and Victus brands, headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Marucci's product portfolio includes wood and metal bats, fielding gloves, batting gloves, apparel, bags, accessories and protective gear. Today, Marucci and Victus are the top two most-used bats among Big League players. Marucci's acquisitions of Baum & Lizard Skins reinforces its leading position in diamond sports and expands its presence into wood composite bats, hockey, cycling and esports. For more information, visit maruccisports.com.

Media Contact

Kennedy Norton, United States Specialty Sports Association, 1 8435662994, [email protected] , usssa.com

SOURCE United States Specialty Sports Association