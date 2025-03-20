USSSA and Rawlings Announce Multi-Year Extension of Their Long-Standing Partnership

We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Rawlings and Easton, a powerhouse brand that shares our passion for developing athletes and enhancing the game at all levels. Post this

"We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Rawlings and Easton, a powerhouse brand that shares our passion for developing athletes and enhancing the game at all levels," said Steve Hassett, National Director of Baseball at USSSA. "This renewal ensures that USSSA players will continue to have access to top-tier equipment and experiences on the field. We look forward to building on this strong foundation for years to come."

The agreement gives Rawlings and Easton exclusive sponsorship and naming rights of several USSSA events and programs, including the Easton Elite World Series, a pinnacle event for elite USSSA baseball teams hosted annually at the USSSA Space Coast Complex; the Easton Hype Tour, a multi-city baseball series; and the Rawlings Mantra Tour, a multi-city fastpitch series. In addition, Rawlings will be the exclusive ball sponsor of the All American Games and Tryouts (baseball and fastpitch) and Easton continues to be the exclusive sponsor of the Women's Conference (slowpitch).

"Renewing our partnership with Rawlings is a testament to our shared commitment to growing the game of fastpitch and providing young athletes with the best possible experience," said Ryan Highfill, National Director of Fastpitch at USSSA. "Rawlings continues to set the standard for quality and innovation, and we're excited to see their continued presence at our events, giving players and coaches more opportunities to engage with some of the best equipment in the sport."

The partnership also gives Rawlings a digital presence across various USSSA platforms like email, social media, and web ads. It also allows for collaboration between USSSA and Rawlings on the development, production, and promotion of commercial ads and in-studio product shoots.

"Rawlings and Easton greatly value our partnership with USSSA, given our shared dedication to growing participation at the youth level," said Eric Reinsfelder, Vice President of Brand and Sports Marketing at Rawlings. "As we head into the 2025 season, we're grateful to extend and deepen our USSSA partnership in baseball and softball with Rawlings being named as the official glove, baseball, and helmet of USSSA, and both Rawlings and Easton as the official bats."

For more information on USSSA and its events, visit USSSA.com. To find out more about Rawlings, visit rawlings.com.

About USSSA

The USSSA is the #1 multi-sport association in the United States, with more than 35,000 sanctioned events and 4.5 million participants in 47 states. The Viera, Fla.-based company serves as the largest sanctioning body for sports including but not limited to slowpitch, baseball, fastpitch, basketball, and more. For more information, visit USSSA.com.

About Rawlings

Established in 1887, Rawlings is an innovative leading global brand and manufacturer of premium baseball and softball equipment, including gloves, balls, and protective headwear. Rawlings' unparalleled quality, innovative engineering, and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies, and sports leagues choose Rawlings. Rawlings is the official glove, baseball, helmet and faceguard, and base of Major League Baseball, the official baseball of Minor League Baseball and the official baseball and softball of the NCAA and NAIA, and the official softball of the NJCAA. Rawlings acquired Easton Diamond Sports®, the official equipment supplier of Little League® Baseball and Softball, Team USA Softball®, and USSSA® Softball, in 2020. Rawlings is a portfolio company of Seidler Equity Partners. For more information, please visit www.Rawlings.com.

