USSSA and Wilson Sporting Goods Extend Long-standing National Partnership to Elevate Baseball and Softball Experiences

This renewed agreement covers Wilson and its portfolio of brands, including DeMarini, Louisville Slugger, Slugger Slowpitch, EvoShield, and ATEC, and will enhance activations across USSSA Baseball, Fastpitch and Slowpitch programming nationwide.

"Wilson is an iconic brand with an unwavering commitment to athletes, and we're proud to continue building on our long-standing relationship," said John J. Latella, Chief Executive Officer at USSSA. "This renewed partnership reflects our shared mission to elevate the game, on and off the field, by providing players and coaches with access to some of the best gear and technology in sports. Together, we'll continue to create an environment where athletes at every level can thrive."

As part of the renewed partnership, Wilson will expand its role at key USSSA youth events and the USSSA Space Coast Complex:

USSSA Fastpitch Power50 Showcases (Summer & Fall): Wilson will provide premium equipment to the 1st through 3rd place teams in each division.

USSSA Baseball Thanksgiving Super Select (November): Top-performing teams will be awarded Wilson equipment.

USSSA Space Coast Complex (Viera, Fla.): Wilson will maintain a permanent product demonstration space on-site and receive naming rights to one field per quad.

Wilson's renewed support helps USSSA continue to serve as the leading platform for youth development in baseball and fastpitch, as well as adult slowpitch, delivering unforgettable tournament experiences and access to high-quality gear.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with USSSA, and we look forward to working with them for many years to come," said Mike Cornell, Sports Marketing Manager at Wilson.

For more information on USSSA and its events, visitUSSSA.com. To learn more about Wilson and its brands, visitwilson.com.

About USSSA

The USSSA is the #1 multi-sport association in the United States, with more than 35,000 sanctioned events and 4.5 million participants in 47 states. The Viera, Fla.-based company serves as the largest sanctioning body for sports including but not limited to slowpitch, baseball, fastpitch, basketball, soccer, and more. For more information, visit USSSA.com.

About Wilson Sporting Goods

Founded in 1914 in Chicago, Ill., Wilson Sporting Goods Co. is a leading manufacturer of high-performance sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. The Wilson Sporting Goods portfolio is made up of the iconic Wilson brand, as well as ATEC, DeMarini, EvoShield, and Louisville Slugger, and an exclusive distributor agreement with Luxilon. We bring more than a century of innovation, history, and heritage across multiple sports, including tennis, baseball, padel, football, basketball, volleyball, pickleball, and golf. Wilson's equipment, game balls, and apparel are thoughtfully designed and developed to empower athletes at every level around the world to perform at their best. We use player insights to innovate at new heights and develop cutting-edge equipment and apparel. Wilson, as an Amer Sports brand, helps elevate the world through sport. For more information, visit wilson.com.

Media Contact

Mary Eva Tredway, USSSA, 1 4043170731, [email protected]

