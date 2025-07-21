USSSA Baseball All American Games Return to Florida's Space Coast with National Youth Talent and Debut of Easton Army vs. Rawlings Army War Games

The weeklong event from July 21 through July 27 features approximately 1,200 elite youth athletes from across the country showcasing their abilities.
VIERA, Fla., July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2025 USSSA Baseball All American Games return to the USSSA Space Coast Complex from July 21 through July 27, bringing about 1,200 of the top youth athletes (ages 8U-14U) to Viera for a week of high-level baseball and the debut of a new national showcase: the Easton Army vs. Rawlings Army War Games.
"The USSSA Baseball All American Games are where some of the top talent from across the country comes to compete," said Steve Hassett, USSSA National Baseball Director. "And now, with the addition of the War Games, we're raising the bar in creating unforgettable experiences and setting a stage for the game's future stars."
This year's USSSA Baseball All American Games include skill evaluations, Opening Ceremonies with a Parade of Athletes and fireworks on July 21, game play from July 22-26 (minimum five-game guarantee for players), and Championship Day on July 27. The Easton Army vs. Rawlings Army War Games are July 25-27, featuring the nation's best 12U players in a three-game format, with a Home Run Derby to kick things off on July 25.
"We're thrilled to bring the inaugural War Games to the USSSA Space Coast Complex during the All American Games," said Bryan Kaye, Director of Brand Engagement at Rawlings/Easton. "Friday night's homerun derby will undoubtedly set the stage for the rest of the weekend's matchups. We're proud that together, Rawlings, Easton and USSSA are crafting an unforgettable experience for these athletes."
Athletes selected for the 2025 USSSA All American Games participated in tryouts at D-BAT facilities across the country from January through May, with additional opportunities to be evaluated through video by All American scouts. Those chosen showcased exceptional levels of athleticism in the sport, including position and hitting evaluations.
The 2025 USSSA Baseball All American Games will be streamed live on USSSALive.com. The War Games will be live on USSSA Baseball's YouTube channel.
For full details and ticketing information, visit aagbaseball.usssa.com.
About USSSA
The USSSA is the #1 multi-sport association in the United States, with more than 35,000 sanctioned events and 4.5 million participants in 47 states. The Viera, Fla.-based company serves as the largest sanctioning body for sports including but not limited to slowpitch, baseball, fastpitch, basketball, soccer, and more. For more information, visit USSSA.com.
