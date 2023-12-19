USSSA Fastpitch to Host the 1st Annual National All State Games, Bringing Together Nearly 700 Student Athletes from 25 Different States

We are extremely excited to host the inaugural National All State Games at our Space Coast Complex in Viera, Florida. This event is a culmination of the athletes' hard work and dedication throughout the year. Post this

"We are extremely excited to host the inaugural National All State Games at our Space Coast Complex in Viera, Florida," said Ryan Highfill, National Director of USSSA Fastpitch. "This event is a culmination of the athletes' hard work and dedication throughout the year. We cannot wait to welcome these nearly 700 athletes and their families to our first-class facility!"

The weekend kicks off Thursday, December 28, with check-ins and team practices by age division as well as a USSSA Pride instructional clinic (open to the public, ages 8-18). The lead-up to the opening ceremony includes food trucks, vendors, games, player interactions and a battle of the bats before a Parade of Champions where everyone is encouraged to wear an ugly sweater. A pro HR derby concludes Thursday night's events. Pool play format fastpitch games take place all day Friday, December 29, and Saturday, December 30. Sunday, December 31, consists of single elimination bracket play.

Event details, spectator tickets, venue information, and more are available on the National All State Games website: https://allstatefp.usssa.com.

The USSSA is the #1 multi-sport association in the United States, with more than 35,000 sanctioned events and 4.5 million participants in 47 states. The Viera, Fla.-based company serves as the largest sanctioning body for sports including but not limited to slowpitch, baseball, fastpitch, basketball, and more. For more information, visit USSSA.com.

