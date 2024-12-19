USSSA Fastpitch to Host the 2nd Annual National All State Championship, Drawing Over 1,200 Student Athletes from 39 Different States

We've built on the excitement and success of the inaugural National All State Championship weekend and have added over 500 more athlete's this year. Post this

"We've built on the excitement and success of the inaugural National All State Championship weekend and have added over 500 more athlete's this year," said Ryan Highfill, National Director of USSSA Fastpitch. "It is truly an honor to host this event at our USSSA Space Coast Complex in Viera, Florida, and we cannot wait to celebrate these world-class athletes and their families at our state-of-the-art facilities."

The weekend kicks off Saturday, December 28, with an Instructional Clinic from 8 a.m. to noon focused on athlete development, including offense, defense, game strategy, and athleticism. Athletes will be divided up based on age and choice of position, and players of all skill levels are welcome. Pre-registration is still available for $125 at https://allstatefp.usssa.com/ or for $150 on-site.

The clinic will be followed by a first-of-its-kind National All State LIVE show from noon to 1 p.m. at the USSSA Space Coast Complex's main stadium. All event participants are encouraged to attend this College Game Day-style show with live interviews on stage with players, coaches, and event staff, a Coaches Corner panel featuring Kayla Kowalik and Jordyn Rudd, plus contests and giveaways. Attendees from Florida get to watch from a special VIP section thanks to being the state with the most National All State Championship registrations. For those not in attendance, the show will be live streamed on usssalive.com.

Team practices by age division will commence after the show, and the day will conclude with Opening Ceremonies and a Parade of Champions. Pool play-format fastpitch games take place all day Sunday, December 29, and Monday, December 30. Tuesday, December 31, consists of single-elimination bracket play and the crowning of the tournament's champions.

Event details, spectator tickets, venue information, and more are available on the National All State Championship website: https://allstatefp.usssa.com.

