USSSA Names John J. Latella New Chief Executive Officer

Latella, the former CEO and co-owner of Garden Fresh Gourmet, led the company through a period of significant growth, culminating in its sale to Campbell Soup Co. in 2015. He is also a longtime nonprofit leader, having served on the Salvation Army's National Advisory Board and chaired major philanthropic initiatives that have raised millions for community development.

"What initially drew me to USSSA was its unique ability to impact lives through sports at every level, from grassroots to elite-competitive," Latella said. "This organization doesn't just organize games — it builds communities, creates lifelong memories, and opens doors for athletes of all ages and backgrounds."

As CEO, Latella will prioritize building trust across the USSSA community, enhancing the athlete and family experience, modernizing operations through technology, and strengthening national brand recognition. His leadership will focus on expanding access to youth sports, forging strategic partnerships, and creating aspirational pathways for athletes at all levels.

"In the short term, success is about listening, learning, and quickly creating wins that benefit our athletes, coaches, directors, and families," Latella said. "In the long term, it's about ensuring USSSA grows in a sustainable, mission-driven way — leading with integrity and measurable impact."

Latella's appointment marks an exciting next chapter for USSSA, which currently sanctions more than 35,000 events and serves 4.5 million participants across 47 states. He plans to elevate the organization's national presence by amplifying its digital footprint, prioritizing inclusion and access, and strengthening community engagement efforts.

"Our best days are ahead of us," Latella said. "We will honor the rich legacy of USSSA while boldly shaping its future, building a vibrant culture that creates opportunity, strengthens communities, and ensures every athlete has a place to grow both on and off the field."

Latella earned a law degree from Michigan State University, a master's in finance from Walsh College, and a bachelor's degree in criminology/pre-law from Wayne State University. He also completed the Key Executive Program at Harvard Business School. In 2024, he was inducted into the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Hall of Fame at Wayne State University's Mike Ilitch School of Business.

The USSSA is the #1 multi-sport association in the United States, with more than 35,000 sanctioned events and 4.5 million participants in 47 states. The Viera, Fla.-based company serves as the largest sanctioning body for sports including but not limited to slowpitch, baseball, fastpitch, basketball, soccer and more. For more information, visit USSSA.com.

