USSSA Revolutionizes Youth Fastpitch with the Debut of Instant Replay Technology at the Space Coast World Series

The United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA), the No. 1 multi-sport association in the country, announced this week that it will debut instant replay technology at the upcoming Fastpitch Space Coast World Series, June 23-28. Post this

"We are continuously looking for ways to progress and push youth fastpitch forward," said Ryan Highfill, National Fastpitch Director for USSSA. "We have the technology at our Space Coast Complex to effectively and efficiently enable plays to be challenged through the utilization of instant replay. This is a significant value-add for our participants, enhancing the experience for all."

The instant replay technology will be deployed during select games at the Space Coast World Series, specifically the Third Place, Championship, and IF (if necessary) games of each division. Teams competing in these games are allowed to challenge one play per game each. If a team's first challenge is successful, they will be given a second challenge option, with a maximum of two challenges per game.

"USSSA's integration of instant replay technology at the Space Coast Complex blends the expertise and professionalism of our USSSA umpire staff with the obvious advantages of modern technology," added Don Briscoe, Assistant National Director of Officials & National Fastpitch UIC. "It supports the reason we exist and why we do what we do — to get the call right."

For more information about the USSSA Fastpitch Space Coast World Series, please visit spacecoastws.usssa.com.

About USSSA

The USSSA is the #1 multi-sport association in the United States, with more than 35,000 sanctioned events and 4.5 million participants in 47 states. The Viera, Fla.-based company serves as the largest sanctioning body for sports including but not limited to slowpitch, baseball, fastpitch, basketball, and more. For more information, visit USSSA.com.

About the USSSA Space Coast Complex

Located in Brevard County, Florida, the USSSA Space Coast Complex is owned and operated by the United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA), the largest multi-sport association in the country, and is home to the USSSA National Headquarters. The $50 million, 85-acre venue houses 15 multi-purpose, state-of-the-art, all-turf fields (five of which are NCAA-approved), three Championship stadiums and three HD videoboards with livestreaming capabilities on every field. The complex was the former Spring Training home of the Florida Marlins (1994–2002), Montreal Expos (2003–2004) and Washington Nationals (2005–2016) and was the home field of the Brevard County Manatees (1994–2016). The complex was expanded in 2017 to include new fields and opened in 2018 to serve USSSA's wide reach of youth baseball, fastpitch and adult slowpitch teams year-round. Over 500,000 players and guests come to play at this one-of-a-kind facility each year. The Space Coast Complex is also the home of the USSSA Pride professional fastpitch team.

