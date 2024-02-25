USSSA Space Coast Complex to Host the 2nd Annual Space Coast Spring Games, the Largest NAIA College Softball Event in the Country

The Space Coast Spring Games is the largest NAIA college softball event in the country, and the state-of-the-art USSSA Space Coast Complex is the ideal host venue. Post this

Games begin on Sunday, February 25, and the event fully kicks off with a special Legacy Game on Monday, February 26, between Goshen College and UM Dearborn. They were the first teams to play at the inaugural Space Coast Spring Games in 2023. Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey is scheduled to throw the ceremonial first pitch at 6:55 p.m.

"Goshen and UM Dearborn filled the stands for opening night last year and had a great battle under the lights," said Victor Canales, Event Director for the Space Coast Spring Games. "As long as they continue to come play in this event, they will always be the featured game on Monday night as our way of saying thanks for helping us get this whole thing started."

"Goshen College is incredibly excited and humbled to be included in this season's Legacy Game at the 2024 USSSA Space Coast Spring Games," says Luke Wagner, Head Coach of Goshen College. "This tournament is quickly becoming one of, if not THE premiere preseason experiences in the NAIA."

The four weeks of college softball will include 388 total games, with teams playing multiple games throughout the event, including double headers. Many of the cross-country matchups will be teams that don't usually face each other during their regular seasons.

Top-ranked teams from DII, DIII, NAIA and JUCO are participating, including Marian, Indiana Wesleyan, Indiana and Mount Mercy from NAIA, Nova Southeastern, Wilmington, Saginaw Valley State and Illinois-Springfield from DII, JUCO teams from Bryant & Stratton, Hocking and Kalamazoo Valley, and Alma and Eastern from DIII.

"We are excited to welcome these teams representing various collegiate divisions along with their families and fans to the beautiful USSSA Space Coast Complex. The local area will get the chance to see spectacular college athletes compete, and guests and players will be able to enjoy what Space Coast has to offer," said Bob Grey, Director of Strategic Partnerships at USSSA Space Coast Complex. "We know that the idea behind the Spring Games is to give the best possible experience to college softball players, and we're confident that getting to play at our state-of-the-art complex in the Florida sunshine, and on turf fields that allow for championship-type play, is a first-class spring training experience. We look forward to seeing even more teams back here for the Spring Games next year and beyond."

Event details, spectator tickets and more are available at https://spacecoastspringgames.com.

ABOUT THE USSSA SPACE COAST COMPLEX

Located in Brevard County, Florida, the USSSA Space Coast Complex is owned and operated by the United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA), the largest multi-sport association in the country, and is home to the USSSA National Headquarters. The $50 million, 85-acre venue houses 15 multi-purpose, state-of-the-art, all-turf fields (five of which are NCAA-approved), three Championship stadiums and three HD videoboards with livestreaming capabilities on every field. The complex was the former Spring Training home of the Florida Marlins (1994–2002), Montreal Expos (2003–2004) and Washington Nationals (2005–2016) and was the home field of the Brevard County Manatees (1994–2016). The complex was expanded in 2017 to include new fields and opened in 2018 to serve USSSA's wide reach of youth baseball, fastpitch and adult slowpitch teams year-round. Over 500,000 players and guests come to play at this one-of-a-kind facility each year. The Space Coast Complex is also the home of the USSSA Pride Women's Professional Fastpitch team.

