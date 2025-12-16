USSSA to Welcome 1,300 Youth Fastpitch Athletes to Florida's Space Coast for the 2025 National All State Championship, a Four-Day Softball Showcase

The National All State Championship represents everything we value in USSSA Fastpitch – growth opportunities, connection and high-quality experiences. Post this

Opening events kick off on Sunday, Dec. 28, with a Pro Instructional Clinic led by professional and collegiate athletes and coaches. After check-in, new coach introductions and team practices that afternoon, athletes and families will enjoy music, vendors and onsite merchandise opportunities before the high-energy Parade of Champions at night. This year, USSSA is introducing a brand-new highlight to Opening Day: a concert by former MLB player and "King of Softball Music" CJ Beatty.

"The addition of the CJ Beatty concert is going to bring Opening Day to a whole new level, setting us up for another incredible National All State Championship to kick off the start of the New Year," said Holly Jones, USSSA National Fastpitch Programs Director II. "The National All State Championship continues to grow every year, and we are excited to continue elevating the experience with new elements, expanded participation, and unforgettable moments for players and their families."

Pool play games will begin on Monday, Dec. 29, and continue through Tuesday, Dec. 30, with single-elimination bracket play on Wednesday, Dec. 31. All teams are guaranteed to play five games. Pro athlete and former USSSA Pride player Kayla Wedl and semi-pro and FSU alum Bianca Cruz will be in attendance and coaching teams.

Many fans in town for the National All State Championship will be wearing custom-ordered spirit gear with their athlete's names, numbers and represented states on them, and every athlete will receive 18 free personalized player trading cards to keep, share and trade during the event. USSSA's on-site pro shop offers discounted tickets to attractions like the Kennedy Space Center and Brevard Zoo for families looking to explore the Space Coast during their stay.

All games will be livestreamed at USSSAlive.com, giving families, friends and fans across the country the opportunity to tune in. For more information about the 2025 National All State Championship, visit allstatefp.usssa.com.

