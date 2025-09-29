USSSA World Slowpitch Tournaments Return to USSSA Space Coast Complex in Viera with Nation's Top Teams Competing for World Titles

With its unrivaled blend of tradition, talent, and community, the USSSA World Slowpitch Tournament series continues to be a destination for slowpitch athletes and enthusiasts nationwide. Post this

"World Tournaments represent some of the highest level of competition in our game, and they've been a cornerstone of USSSA slowpitch for over half a century," said Sean Melvin, USSSA National Director of Slowpitch. "Teams earn their place here by competing and qualifying all season long. That ensures our World events are fair, balanced, and the most competitive in the country."

The full slate of 2025 World Slowpitch Tournaments coming to the USSSA Space Coast Complex:

USSSA Men's D World Tournament: Sept. 25-28

USSSA Women's A & B World Tournaments: Sept. 30-Oct. 2

USSSA Men's A & B World Tournaments: Sept. 30-Oct. 5

GSL Women's A/B World Tournament: Oct. 3-5

11th Women's Major World Series by Easton: Oct. 3-5

USSSA Men's AA World Tournament: Oct. 5-6

55th Men's Major World Series by Dudley: Oct. 8-11

USSSA Men's C / Women's C & D World Tournaments: Oct. 9-12

USSSA Men's E World Tournament: Oct. 16-19

USSSA Mixed World Tournament: Oct. 24-26

Hispanic Worlds East: Nov. 7-9

Tickets to events can be purchased through etix.com, and all games will be livestreamed at usssalive.com.

In addition to exciting competition, players and fans will find plenty to enhance their experience. Through their USSSA player profiles, participants can access exclusive deals and discounts on lodging, dining, and entertainment across Florida's Space Coast. Partnerships with Marucci, Easton, Dudley and other top brands will also be visible throughout the events, with interactive vendor tents and product demos.



For more information on USSSA and its events, visitUSSSA.com.

About USSSA

The USSSA is the #1 multi-sport association in the United States, with more than 35,000 sanctioned events and 4.5 million participants in 47 states. The Viera, Fla.-based company serves as the largest sanctioning body for sports including but not limited to slowpitch, baseball, fastpitch, basketball, soccer, and more. For more information, visit USSSA.com.

