UST Education Announces "Navigating the Future" Fall Symposium -- A Free Hybrid Event Offering CPE and CAE Credits

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UST Education is proud to announce its upcoming Fall Symposium: Navigating the Future, taking place on Monday, November 10, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET, with an in-person exclusive session from 4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. ET. The event will be held at Alliance Bernstein, 800 Connecticut Avenue NW, Washington, DC, and will also be available virtually for attendees nationwide.
Designed for professionals across the association, nonprofit, and corporate sectors, the Symposium brings together thought leaders and industry experts to explore critical topics shaping the future of professional development, technology, and leadership. Each session provides 1 free CPE (Continuing Professional Education) and 1 free CAE (Certified Association Executive) credit, reinforcing UST Education's commitment to making high-quality professional learning accessible to all.
Event Theme: Navigating the Future
In an era defined by rapid change and digital transformation, Navigating the Future invites attendees to explore how innovation, adaptability, and collaboration can drive both personal and organizational success. Whether you're an emerging leader or a seasoned executive, this event offers actionable insights to help you stay ahead in a complex professional landscape.
"At UST Education, we believe that access to professional growth should never be limited by cost," said Wade Tetsuka, CPA, President of U.S. Transactions Corporation. "Our mission is to empower professionals across industries with the tools, insights, and continuing education they need to stay informed and inspired. The Fall Symposium reflects that commitment—bringing together diverse voices to help attendees navigate the future with confidence and clarity."
Featured Sessions & Speakers
Session 1: Bridging the Gap – How Associations Can Win the Next Generation
Trevor Whyte, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, Multiview
Explore Multiview's "Voice of the Member" research and discover strategies to engage and retain Millennial and Gen Z members through digital fluency and authentic connection.
Session 2: Security by Design – Protecting Your Payments and Reputation
Wade Tetsuka, CPA, President, U.S. Transactions Corporation
Learn how to build a resilient, compliant, and secure payment ecosystem that protects your organization's data and reputation.
Session 3: Putting AI to Work for Your Members – Practical Applications You Can Start Using Today
Arden Winner, Senior Salesforce Consultant, Fíonta
Discover real-world examples of how associations are applying AI to enhance member engagement and streamline operations—no technical background required.
Session 4: Overcoming Technology Trauma – Learning from Successes and Failures in Technology Projects
Olivia Wilkins, Business Analyst/Project Manager, PerByte & Josh Carlson, Founder & Chief Innovator, PerByte
A candid conversation about what organizations can learn from both successful and failed technology projects to strengthen teams and drive future success.
Commitment to Free Professional Education
UST Education remains one of the only organizations in the country offering free CPE and free CAE-accredited programs year-round. With over 200 live webinars and multiple Symposium events annually, UST Education empowers professionals to stay informed, connected, and credentialed—without financial barriers.
Event Details
Date: Monday, November 10, 2025
Time: 10:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m. ET (Virtual & In-Person)
Exclusive In-Person Content: 4:15 p.m.–5:15 p.m. ET
Location: Alliance Bernstein, 800 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20006
Registration:www.usteducation.org
About UST Education
UST Education provides free, high-quality professional education for associations, nonprofits, and corporate professionals. Through 200+ annual webinars, Presidential Forums, and hybrid symposiums, UST Education offers both CPE (Continuing Professional Education) and CAE (Certified Association Executive) credits at no cost, empowering learners to grow their skills, expand their networks, and advance their careers.
Media Contact
Kate Coffey-Bacon, UST Education, 1 866-442-3327, [email protected], usteducation.org
SOURCE UST Education
