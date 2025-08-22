Usta International Launches Artificial Glaciers Kyrgyzstan to Address Water Scarcity with AI-Powered Climate Solutions

Bishkek-based Usta International introduces Artificial Glaciers Kyrgyzstan — an initiative merging patented engineering, artificial intelligence, and eco-tourism to combat glacier retreat, safeguard Central Asia's water resources, and foster international scientific collaboration.

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Artificial Glaciers Kyrgyzstan: Engineering Meets AI for Climate Resilience.

Usta International today announced the launch of Artificial Glaciers Kyrgyzstan, a pioneering initiative designed to tackle glacier retreat and freshwater scarcity through innovative engineering, AI-driven monitoring, and sustainable scientific tourism.

As glaciers in Central Asia continue to shrink, local communities face mounting risks of water shortages, agricultural decline, and climate instability. Artificial Glaciers Kyrgyzstan responds with:

Patented artificial glacier technologies developed by Usta International.

An AI-based monitoring system using IoT and Vertex AI for real-time glacier tracking, digital geodesy, hydrology, and climate forecasting.

Eco-scientific tourism bases in Ala-Buka and Mady ( Kyrgyzstan ), designed to welcome researchers, farmers, and international visitors.

"Our mission is to turn climate challenges into opportunities by combining engineering, artificial intelligence, and education. Artificial Glaciers Kyrgyzstan is not only about saving water – it's about creating a sustainable model that unites science, local communities, and international cooperation," said Erkin Muratbekov, Director of Engineering Community Usta International.

"Artificial glaciers are not just a technical experiment – they are a strategic resource for the survival of mountain communities. For villagers, it means water security during droughts and protection of agriculture. For tourism, it brings waterfalls and snow cascades that make Kyrgyz mountains more attractive. For neighbors like Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, which depend on Kyrgyz rivers for up to 90% of their water, it means stability and regional cooperation. This project is not just science — it is hope for the people of our region." said Umarali Mamyrov, Social Development Specialist

"Our approach goes beyond technical design. We are working on the creation of an international methodology that will allow governments, universities, and local communities worldwide to replicate artificial glacier systems. The goal is to ensure global knowledge-sharing and scalable solutions in the fight against freshwater scarcity and climate change. Beyond the science, each artificial glacier can carry the name of a sponsoring organization — symbolic investments into the shared future of Central Asia and the planet." said Aleksei Skriabin, Climate Innovation Expert Usta International

Project Artificial Glaciers Kyrgyzstan Usta International supports the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs):

#6 Clean Water and Sanitation

#7 Affordable and Clean Energy

#13 Climate Action

Beyond its environmental mission, the project sites are designed for eco-tourism and research-driven business activities, creating sustainable revenue streams and fostering international partnerships.

About Usta International.

Usta International is an engineering and innovation company based in Kyrgyzstan, specializing in sustainable infrastructure, climate adaptation technologies, and scientific tourism. With a network of engineers, designers, and international collaborators, the company focuses on bridging advanced technology with ecological and social impact. In addition, Usta International is committed to developing affordable and scalable technological solutions, ensuring that climate adaptation and eco-innovation can be replicated across regions and communities worldwide.

