USTOA Launches New Season of "Global Kitchen" With New Culinary Experiences in New Destinations

New Season explores culinary tourism through authentic local cuisine in Québec City, Canada; Chongqing, China; and Cali, Colombia

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Building on the success of its inaugural season, the United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) returns with a new season of USTOA's Global Kitchen featuring fresh destinations, recipes, and authentic food traditions around the globe. This year, viewers will join chefs, food writers, content creators, and local experts as they discover the best street food and hidden culinary gems in three featured destinations: Québec City, Canada; Chongqing, China; and Cali, Colombia.

The Global Kitchen series invites travelers to venture beyond the typical tourist experience, exploring bustling markets, local food stalls and authentic cuisine that bring each destination's culture and culinary traditions to life. In addition to the video series, the campaign includes a digital cookbook featuring recipes from an expanded roster of destinations, including Chongqing, China; Cali, Colombia; and Québec City, Canada as well as Buenos Aires, Germany, Malta, Finland, Calgary, Yucatan, Türkiye, Madrid, and Hong Kong, China.

"Some of the most memorable travel moments happen around the table," said USTOA President and CEO Terry Dale. "Travelers today are looking for meaningful ways to connect with the places they visit. Whether it's exploring a local market, learning regional recipes in a cooking class or discovering neighborhood favorites on a food tour, culinary travel offers a window into local traditions and creates a deeper connection to the people and places that shape a destination's identity."

USTOA's Global Kitchen episodic video series and cookbook can be found at ustoa.com/globalkitchen or https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLThYDbwS96nw.

Viewers will take a gastronomic adventure to some of the best food destinations in the world and get a chance to watch how maple taffy is made over fresh snow in true Québécois fashion in Québec City, Canada, and how Mahua, the "Chinese French Fry," is rolled out from dough and deep fried on the streets of Chongqing, China. And in Cali, in the Pacific region of Colombia, a visit to the famous Alameda Market offers exotic South American fruits and shows how authentic cuisine, like Colombian tamales, are prepared in plantain leaves.

"Following the success of last year's Global Kitchen campaign, this year's Global Kitchen continues to highlight culinary travel in both celebrated and lesser-known food destinations around the world," continued Dale. "Culinary tourism helps preserve food traditions while supporting local communities, and USTOA's Global Kitchen reflects that."

USTOA partnered with the Alliance de l'industrie touristique du Québec on behalf of Bonjour Québec, China National Tourist Office New York, and ProColombia to bring the Global Kitchen video series to life. Additional sponsors to the digital cookbook include German National Tourist Office, Hong Kong Tourism Board, Only in Madrid, Tourism Calgary, Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA), Visit Buenos Aires, Visit Finland, VisitMalta, and Yucatan Tourism Board.

For more information on USTOA, visit www.ustoa.com.

About USTOA:

Representing $24.4 billion in revenue, the member companies of United States Tour Operators Association provide tours, packages and custom arrangements that allow 8.4 million travelers annually unparalleled access, insider knowledge, peace-of-mind, value, and freedom to enjoy destinations and experiences across the entire globe. Each member company has met the travel industry's highest standards, including participation in the USTOA's Travelers Assistance Program, which protects consumer payments up to $1 million if the company goes out of business. As a voice for the tour operator industry for more than 50 years, USTOA also provides education and assistance for consumers and travel advisors.

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SOURCE USTOA