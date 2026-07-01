Utah-Based Western Timber Frame Passes 7,000 Structures Installed Across All 50 States

Western Timber Frame has surpassed 7,000 custom heavy timber installations across all 50 U.S. states. The announcement highlights the company's nationwide growth, patented engineering, and rising demand for year-round outdoor living structures.

PAYSON, Utah, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Western Timber Frame, the Payson, Utah-based manufacturer of custom heavy timber pergolas, pavilions, and outdoor structures, has delivered more than 7,000 engineered structures to clients in all 50 states since its founding in 2009.

The company — which won the 2026 U.S. Small Business Administration Manufacturing Award — designs, engineers, and manufactures every structure from its Utah facility using its patented Dovetail Difference joinery system (US Patent No. 9,797,149 B2), independently tested at 500% stronger than standard fastener-based connections.

"We started in Utah and this is still home," said Hyrum Thompson, founder and CEO. "But demand is growing fastest in the southern and year-round outdoor living states — Texas, Florida, Arizona, Georgia, the Carolinas. Families in those markets are building outdoor spaces they can use twelve months a year, and they want structures engineered to handle the conditions."

While Utah remains the company's home base and largest market, Western Timber Frame reports accelerating demand in states where outdoor living is a year-round lifestyle — particularly Texas, Florida, Arizona, California, and Georgia.

Every WTF structure is engineered to code for the client's specific site conditions — wind speed, snow load, seismic zone, and soil type — with stamped PE drawings available when the local building department requires them. The company's integrated power system, TimberVolt (Trademark Reg. No. 5,157,815), allows homeowners to add lighting, fans, heaters, outlets, and entertainment systems with all wiring concealed inside the timber posts.

About Western Timber Frame

Founded in 2009 in Payson, Utah, Western Timber Frame designs, engineers, and manufactures custom heavy timber pergolas, pavilions, and outdoor living structures. The company has delivered 7,000+ structures to clients in all 50 states and holds multiple patents including The Dovetail Difference joinery system. Awards include the 2026 SBA Manufacturing Award, HGTV Design Excellence Award, 28 Best of State Awards, and multiple Inc. 5000 honors.

Media Contact

Laurence Bunker, Western Timber Frame, 1 877-870-8755, [email protected], https://www.westerntimberframe.com/

SOURCE Western Timber Frame