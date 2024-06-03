Utah Connections Academy Celebrates Class Of 2024 Graduates From Across The State

Utah Connections Academy has prepared me for the future by offering classes on career planning with a focus on the future. I've enjoyed the courses that teach important skills, and focusing on those aspects has helped students like me. Post this

Among the graduates is Sterling Scholar and National Merit Scholarship finalist Arub Kaleem. Arub came to Utah Connections Academy to learn at her own pace and have access to a variety of courses including AP classes and career planning opportunities. She served as president of the school's student-run broadcast club and secretary of the National Honor Society.

"Utah Connections Academy has prepared me for the future by offering classes on career planning with a focus on the future. I've enjoyed the courses that teach important skills, and focusing on those aspects has helped students like me. In the future, I see myself working in the healthcare industry. I'm interested in improving the quality of life for people by applying technology to solve everyday problems, and see myself working in cardiology or neurology," said Arub.

Whether it's through Utah Connections Academy's general courses like math, science, and language arts, or the numerous electives available, students are prepared with real-world skills they'll need for what comes next after high school. Beyond meeting the state requirements for graduation, students at Utah Connections Academy have enhanced their social skills, emotional strength, and critical thinking.

"I knew I could graduate because of the amazing teachers at Utah Connections Academy. All of the teachers really believe in you and are supportive of your future goals," said Aspen Downing, this year's Valedictorian. Aspen was recognized as a Sterling Scholar and the recipient of a Presidential Scholarship from a local university. She already has 26 college credits and hopes to be a future labor and delivery nurse.

Utah Connections Academy is in its 13th year providing students a welcoming and distraction-free learning environment and serves more than 1,200 students in grades K-12 statewide. The school offers flexible learning plans that can be tailored to match a child's needs and abilities. Utah Connections Academy's state-certified teachers work hard to foster meaningful connections by providing individualized student attention and a positive, engaging learning environment. Students have regular opportunities to share ideas, compare experiences and have fun learning with their peers through online classroom sessions.

Virtual school is a great fit for a variety of students and students at Utah Connections Academy represent a diversity of backgrounds and education histories, ranging from those who are academically ahead or struggling in a traditional school setting to those who experience health challenges or bullying.

Enrollment is currently open for the 2024-25 school year. Families interested in Utah Connections Academy are encouraged to attend an online information session to learn more, ask questions and discover if virtual school is the right fit for their student. To learn more about the school or to begin the enrollment process, please visit http://www.UtahConnectionsAcademy.com or call 833-591-0251.

