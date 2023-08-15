Utah Education Network Selects Copyleaks for its Generative AI and Plagiarism Detection, Serving More than 800,000 Students

"As generative AI continues to evolve, more educational institutions find that a multi-pronged approach to plagiarism is necessary, with best-in-class software that detects plagiarism and AI-generated content," said Alon Yamin, CEO of Copyleaks. Tweet this

"The evaluation committee was impressed by their progressive solutions, including AI detection, the ability to check in multiple languages, and integration with our Canvas LMS. And as advanced as their product is, it's paired with a simplified pricing model that will really benefit our schools," says UEN's Chief Operating Officer Laura Hunter. "As our universities wrap up their summer semester and our high schools prepare for a new school year, we are already hearing positive feedback about the Copyleaks product."

"Utah Education Network switching to Copyleaks marks another exciting milestone for the company, alongside the recent partnerships with D2L and OpenLMS, a solution partnership with Moodle, and the hundreds of academic institutions that have adopted Copyleaks as part of their learning management systems," said Alon Yamin, CEO of Copyleaks. "As generative AI continues to evolve, more educational institutions find that a multi-pronged approach to plagiarism is necessary, with best-in-class software that detects plagiarism and AI-generated content. That's why we're excited to bring Copyleaks' cutting-edge technology to educators and students across Utah, providing full-suite detection that empowers responsible AI use, encourages originality, and ensures the authenticity of all learning content."

Copyleaks' AI-driven paraphrasing and AI content detection capabilities are now available to all UEN educators and students.

About Copyleaks

Dedicated to creating secure environments to share ideas and learn confidently, Copyleaks is an AI-based text analysis company used by businesses, educational institutions, and millions of individuals around the world to identify potential plagiarism in over 100 languages, uncover AI-generated content, ensure responsible generative AI adoption, verify authenticity and ownership, and empower error-free writing.

For more information, visit our Web site

About Utah Education Network

The Utah Education Network (UEN) is a broadband and digital broadcast network that serves public education, higher education, applied technology campuses, libraries, and public charter schools throughout Utah, connecting institutions to a robust network and quality educational resources.

For more information, visit https://www.uen.org/

