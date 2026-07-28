Utah Family Business Launches Games in Target Stores Nationwide

Finders Seekers, the family-owned mystery game company is celebrating a major milestone as its newest game, National Parks, begins rolling out to Target stores nationwide. The game will begin appearing in stores this week, with distribution to all Target locations nationwide within the next week. Post this

The journey began in 2017 around a kitchen table.

"I was working in a corporate job that wasn't very fulfilling," said Dingus. "I needed a creative outlet—something that let me build, create, and bring people together. I never imagined it would grow into this."

As online orders increased, the entire family helped out. In the beginning, games were assembled in the basement of the Dingus family home, where even the kids helped pack boxes, organize components, and prepare shipments.

Finders Seekers experienced explosive growth during the COVID-19 pandemic as families searched for meaningful ways to spend time together at home. While many mystery games leaned into crime, horror, or violence, Finders Seekers carved out a different path by creating immersive adventures centered on travel, history, culture, and teamwork. Each game also comes with fun, authentic recipes and a music play list to take game night to the next level.

"Our goal has always been to create experiences that families, couples, and friends can enjoy together," Dingus said. "We wanted to prove that a mystery can be exciting without relying on violence. It's about exploration, problem-solving, and making memories together."

Since its founding, Finders Seekers has sold over one million mystery games to players around the world, with game themes spanning destinations from Scotland and Japan to Iceland, Egypt, and Timbuktu.

The newest adventure, National Parks: The Cryptic Canyon, sends players on a puzzle-filled journey through iconic U.S. national parks as they unravel a mysterious century-old secret. Priced at just $21.99, the Target-exclusive edition was designed to deliver a premium mystery adventure at an affordable price point, supporting Target's commitment to providing great value for families.

"Finders Seekers has created an exceptional experience that stands out for its quality, storytelling, and ability to bring people together," said Robert Hoffman, Director of Sales, Retail Stores at Flat River Group. "We're excited to introduce National Parks: The Cryptic Canyon to Target shoppers across the country. It's an exciting new product that offers families a fresh, engaging activity they can enjoy together."

For Dingus, the Target launch represents more than retail growth—it's a milestone that reflects years of perseverance, creativity, and support from the Finders Seekers community.

"We're incredibly grateful to everyone who has played our games and supported us over the years," he said. "And we're especially thankful that Target has opened its shelves to small family businesses like ours, and we hope this inspires other entrepreneurs to keep believing in their ideas."

Finders Seekers: National Parks – The Cryptic Canyon begins arriving in Target stores this week, with nationwide availability expected within the next week.

Media Contact

Cody Dingus, Finders Seekers, 1 8016335466, [email protected] , FindersSeekers.com/press

SOURCE Finders Seekers