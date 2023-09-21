Utah Jazz Announce Utah-Based LVT as Jersey Patch Partner

"We could not be happier to partner with another growing Utah-built company like LVT that shares our commitment to community," said Ryan Smith, governor of the Utah Jazz. Tweet this

Headquartered in American Fork, LVT was founded in 2005, and since 2019 has experienced hyper growth, averaging an annual recurring revenue (ARR) year over year growth of 120 percent and expanding its workforce by 450 percent. The company's user-friendly, enterprise life safety and security solutions quickly secure any physical environment using intelligent automation and actionable, real-time data. Many public and private industries have utilized LVT's rapidly deployable commercial security systems, including sports, critical infrastructure, retailers, transportation, and hundreds of other customers around the United States. Earlier this year, LVT also partnered with state emergency management officials, providing them with their technology to monitor flood waters across Utah.

"We're excited to join the Jazz community. By having LVT serve as the team's jersey patch partner, it will propel our organization's growth and recognition across Utah and beyond," says Ryan Porter, CEO, president, and co-founder of LVT. "We believe in Utah, and we're proud to represent this state. LVT is committed to the community, and we know that when people feel safe, communities are better. We look forward to a successful partnership with the Jazz."

As part of its partnership with the Utah Jazz, LVT serves as the official jersey patch partner for Junior Jazz, the largest and longest-running youth basketball league in the NBA with more than 60,000 players across six states. During the upcoming season, the program is set to surpass two million total youth participants since its inception.

For the previous six seasons, Qualtrics had served as the Utah Jazz jersey patch sponsor and had donated its sponsorship of the patch to 5 For The Fight, the global campaign inviting everyone to donate $5 to the fight against cancer. On Tuesday, the nonprofit announced it had surpassed its initial goal of raising $50 million for cancer research. 5 For The Fight will continue to be an integral part of the Utah Jazz family by taking on a new, permanent presence at Delta Center in several different areas.

In a show of ongoing support, LVT has joined 5 For The Fight, giving LVT employees the ability to make ongoing donations. LVT is also donating 100 tickets to the Utah Jazz season opener against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, Oct. 25 to families battling cancer.

Klutch Sports Group supported the Utah Jazz throughout the process with LVT.

About the Utah Jazz

Founded as the 18th member of the National Basketball Association (NBA) in 1974, and located in Salt Lake City since 1979, the Utah Jazz are committed to excellence as a team and in the community. On the court, the Jazz are the second-winningest team in the NBA over the last 30 years, having won nine division titles and two Western Conference championships along with 17 seasons of 50-plus wins, and are supported by one of the most passionate fan bases in all of sports. The Utah Jazz also operate the Junior Jazz program, the largest and longest-running youth basketball league in the NBA, featuring more than 60,000 players and an additional 13,000 volunteers who take part annually across six states. For more information on the Utah Jazz, an entity of Smith Entertainment Group, visit www.utahjazz.com.

About LVT (LiveView Technologies)

LVT is a leader in life safety and security and the premier developer and manufacturer of mobile, solar powered and cellular connected surveillance solutions and software. Headquartered in American Fork, UT, LVT's enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution is used by retailers, critical infrastructure and utilities, construction projects, warehouse and distribution centers, and more. LVT is proud to be made in the USA and manufactured in Utah. For more information, visit www.lvt.com.

