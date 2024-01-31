Utah Jazz Team Up With Stanley in a Multi-Year Agreement

Fans who are interested in purchasing the first-ever limited-release Utah Jazz x Stanley Quencher and IceFlow Tumbler are encouraged to purchase tickets to the Utah Jazz game on Feb. 4, when Stanley will be recognized as the Sponsor of the Night. Post this

The 110-year-old Stanley brand has long been an essential part of workdays, road trips, workouts, everyday use, and has become a cultural icon with its hydration products in vibrant colors. This surge in popularity is attributed largely to tastemakers and consumers who use Stanley drinkware as their all-day hydration accessories.

"We are incredibly excited to announce this multi-year partnership with Stanley, a brand deeply rooted in innovation and with a strong tie to the heart of Utah," says Chris Barney, chief commercial officer, Utah Jazz. "Teaming up with Stanley was an obvious choice. This partnership will create lasting impact and value for devoted Jazz fans and local communities as we introduce exclusive merchandise, engaging content, and impactful sustainability initiatives through our collaboration."

To kick things off, the Jazz and Stanley are releasing a limited number of Utah Jazz x Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumblers and IceFlow Flip Straw Tumblers that will be available for purchase exclusively at the Utah Jazz Team Store inside Delta Center beginning on Stanley Sponsor Night, Sunday, Feb. 4 during the Jazz game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Ticketed fans can purchase the limited-edition Utah Jazz branded 40oz Stanley Quencher in Black or Frost, and the 30oz IceFlow Tumbler in Polar. That evening only, fans can take their newly purchased Stanley to a designated free customization station inside Delta Center where they can create a one-of-a-kind keepsake.

In addition to the limited product release on Feb. 4, a "Stanley Giveaway" will occur during seven Utah Jazz home games through the remainder of this season. At these games, one lucky row of fans inside Delta Center will be gifted Stanley products.

In collective support of the community, for every steal that Utah Jazz players achieve in each game throughout the 2023-24 NBA season, the Utah Jazz and Stanley, through the Stanley Stainless Steals activation, will each donate $19.13 - an amount chosen to honor Stanley's founding year - to the Wasatch Community Gardens, a local non-profit that supports the Salt Lake community by empowering them to grow and eat nutritious foods.

"An exciting part of our partnership with the Jazz is that two teams with very rich, storied legacies are coming together to delight – and hydrate – the best fans in the NBA," said Matt Navarro, senior vice president, global commerce, Stanley. "Together, we'll create memorable moments for Jazz and Stanley fans. When fans choose Stanley products, they are sparing our landfills from waste and cutting down on single-use plastics. We are thrilled to team up with the Jazz to help create a more sustainable game day experience."

Individuals or groups interested in reserving private space or clubs or in purchasing tickets can visit www.utahjazz.com or call or text the ticketing office at 801-355-DUNK.

–utahjazz.com–

About the Utah Jazz

Founded as the 18th member of the National Basketball Association (NBA) in 1974, and located in Salt Lake City since 1979, the Utah Jazz are committed to excellence as a team and in the community. On the court, the Jazz are the second-winningest team in the NBA over the last 30 years, having won nine division titles and two Western Conference championships along with 17 seasons of 50-plus wins, and are supported by one of the most passionate fan bases in all of sports. The Utah Jazz also operate the Junior Jazz program, the largest and longest-running youth basketball league in the NBA, featuring more than 60,000 players and an additional 13,000 volunteers who take part annually across six states. For more information on the Utah Jazz, an entity of Smith Entertainment Group, visit www.utahjazz.com.

About STANLEY

Invented by William Stanley, Jr. on September 2, 1913 (official patent date), the all-steel vacuum bottle revolutionized the way people enjoyed food and beverage. Since then, Stanley brand has been delivering superior food and drinkware for active lifestyles and remains dedicated to this simple promise: buy Stanley products, get quality gear. Built for Life®. Learn more, visit www.stanley1913.com.

About HAVI

HAVI is a global, privately owned company that connects people with ideas, data with insights, supply with demand, restaurants with deliveries and ultimately, people with the products they love. Whether we are sourcing, storing or delivering products, we bring unmatched category expertise and unrivaled operational excellence, combined with powerful digital analytics and insights. Founded in 1974, HAVI employs more than 10,000 people and serves customers in more than 100 countries. HAVI's business units include Supply Chain, tms and Stanley. Our portfolio of businesses offers best-in-class sourcing and supply chain capabilities, brand defining marketing and promotion services and innovative consumer products. For more information, please visit HAVI.com, tmsw.com and stanley1913.com.

Media Contact

Makaelee Main, Utah Jazz, 1 801-243-7847, [email protected], utahjazz.com

KristaKrista Ulatowski, Stanley, [email protected], www.stanley1913.com

SOURCE Utah Jazz